Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs: A one-bike, Tour winning setup?

By
published

Unlike Jonas Vingegaard, Pogačar only has the use of one bike, so it has to handle everything

Pogacar will be using the V4RS for all road stages in this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tadej Pogačar is a force to be reckoned with at any race he takes to the start of. His Grand Tour track record is nothing short of staggering - in the six Grand Tours he has completed he has never finished off the podium. 

That being said, Pogačar will be hoping to return to the top step of the podium at this year’s Tour de France after being bettered into second place two years in a row by Visma Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard. 

Alex Hunt