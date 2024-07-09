Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs: A one-bike, Tour winning setup?

Unlike Jonas Vingegaard, Pogačar only has the use of one bike, so it has to handle everything
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Tadej Pogačar is a force to be reckoned with at any race he takes to the start of. His Grand Tour track record is nothing short of staggering - in the six Grand Tours he has completed he has never finished off the podium.
That being said, Pogačar will be hoping to return to the top step of the podium at this year’s Tour de France after being bettered into second place two years in a row by Visma Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard.
When the V4Rs was released Colnago claimed that through a redesign of the head tube thanks to some innovative technology from Ceramic Speed it was able to remove the need for the integrated front end to be disassembled.
The technology in question is CeramicSpeed's SLT (Solid Lubrication Technology) headset which uses a solid polymer to lubricate the bearings. When this technology is paired with a ceramic bearing the end result is theoretically a headset that never needs to be replaced.
The V4Rs comes as stock with a CC01 one-piece bar and stem that Colnago claims is 16% more efficient than the cockpit of the V3Rs, but Pogačar goes without this and instead opts for what looks to be a custom-made ENVE SES AR integrated cockpit.
The exact model found on Pogačar’s bike is not commercially available with Pogačar tweaking the geometry of the bar to match his exacting preference.
With two second-place finishes at the Tour, a win at the Giro d'Italia, and wins at both the Ronde Van Vlaanderen and Liege-Bastogne-Liege already on the V4Rs, Pogačar will be hoping to add the Tour de France overall to the bikes already bulging win list.
