Pro bike check: Mathieu van der Poel's custom Canyon Aeroad

By
published

A new Aeroad from Canyon with a paint scheme fit for a World Champion

Van Der Poel's new World Champions Canyon Aeroad
Van Der Poel has updated his World Champions bike for the Tour de France with a rainbow paint splatter design (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Reigning road race world champion Mathieu van der Poel has been enjoying his time in the rainbow bands already this year with a historical Classics campaign. Since he drew a close to his spring campaign at Liège-Bastogne-Liège where he finished on the podium, Van der Poel did not race again until lining up in Florence at the start of the Tour de France

On his way to claiming victory at E3 Saxo Classic, Ronde Van Vlaanderen, and Paris-Roubaix, Van der Poel rode a very simple white Canyon Aeroad with only small and modest hints of his world champion status. 

Alex Hunt