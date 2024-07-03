DT Swiss and Continental create 'the ultimate wheel-tyre system' with the front-only Aero 111 tyre

The new Aero 111 tyre has been designed specifically for DT Swiss' range of road wheels

Wheel manufacturer DT Swiss, in partnership with Continental and Swiss Side, has announced a new tyre called the Aero 111 designed specifically for use with its range of road wheels, creating what the brand is calling the ‘ultimate wheel-tyre system.’

This announcement comes after riders from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were spotted using these tyres on the opening stages of this year's Tour de France.

Wheel-tyre systems (WTS) have been around for many years, with Mavic most notably investing in this technology. The idea behind a WTS is to create an optimised total package where the wheel and the tyre interact beneficially both in regards to aerodynamics and stability.

As DT Swiss is not a tyre manufacturer, the brand looked to the expertise of both Continental and Swiss Side to develop the Aero 111. Continental has a rich history of creating high-performance tyres for both bicycle and automotive applications, whilst Swiss Side was called upon for its aerodynamic know-how.

On the surface, the new tyre looks distinctly different to that commonly associated with road bike tyres. Towards the outside edges of the tyre are 48 square cutouts that are said to act as vortex generators. These are claimed to increase the duration of airflow attachment to the tyre and rim, increasing the sailing effect that produces the watt-saving benefit.

The strategic placement and shape of the 48 vortex-generating cutouts increase the attachment of passing air over the tyre and rim (Image credit: DT Swiss)

In a press release issued ahead of the tyre's launch, DT Swiss said, “Our test showed, the Aero 111 front tyre outperforms any other tyre brands tested in the WTS. This ensures that when riders combine our wheels with the new AERO 111 tyre, they will have the fastest WTS currently available.”

Due to the way oncoming air interacts with a bicycle, the Aero 111 tyre only needs to be fitted to the front wheel. This is because the air around the rear wheel is very turbulent and dirty from being disrupted by everything in front of it and the vortex generators would not work effectively.

An interesting reported benefit that the vortex generators bring is an increase in crosswind stability. Through Swiss Side’s aero testing, the Aero 111 tyre showed a linear steering moment across the test range of yaw angles. This essentially means that the force required to turn the bars is predictable and less susceptible to feeling twitchy in crosswinds.

When compared against the benchmark GP5000s TR tyre the Aero 111 has a visibly more linear steering moment across the spread of yaw angles (Image credit: DT Swiss)

Features and pricing

The tyre itself is made using the same technologies found in Continental's own GP5000 S TR road tyre, using the brand’s Black Chilli rubber compound. The Aero 111 is also hookless- and tubeless-compatible.

Available in two widths, DT Swiss says that the Aero 111 is suitable for both aero and endurance applications. The 26mm tyre is presented as the tyre of choice for maximum watt-saving performance with a 29mm option offering an increase in comfort whilst still benefiting from the vortex-generating tread pattern.

The Aero 111 in a 26mm width tips the scales at 250 grams with the 29mm option weighing 280 grams. At €119.95 / $120.95 this tyre certainly sits at the more premium end of the tyre spectrum.