DT Swiss and Continental create 'the ultimate wheel-tyre system' with the front-only Aero 111 tyre

By
published

As spotted at the Tour de France, Continental, DT Swiss and Swiss Side were drafted in to collaborate on the new tyre

A new tyre from DT Swiss has an unusual square tread pattern
The new Aero 111 tyre has been designed specifically for DT Swiss' range of road wheels (Image credit: DT Swiss)

Wheel manufacturer DT Swiss, in partnership with Continental and Swiss Side, has announced a new tyre called the Aero 111 designed specifically for use with its range of road wheels, creating what the brand is calling the ‘ultimate wheel-tyre system.’ 

This announcement comes after riders from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were spotted using these tyres on the opening stages of this year's Tour de France. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt