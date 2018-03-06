Timeline of UKAD investigation into Team Sky and British Cycling

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins and Shane Sutton before the 2011 Tour de France Image 2 of 4 The Team Sky bus before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 David Brailsford and Shane Sutton Image 4 of 4 Dave Brailsford speaks during the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It was announced on Wednesday November 15, 2017, that the UKAD investigation into an 'allegation of wrongdoing' involving Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky, British Cycling, and a mystery medical package had closed, and that no charges would be brought against any of the parties involved. It is a story that has run and run for over a year - fuelled by claims and counter claims, information and misinformation - and the lack of a definitive conclusion from UKAD means it still has legs.

The facts are that British Cycling employee Simon Cope travelled from the UK to France to transport a medical package to the Team Sky bus on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and that it was then administered to Wiggins by Dr Richard Freeman. What was in the package - was it triamcinolone, banned in competition, or was it fluimucil, a legal decongestant - was the great mystery, and UKAD acknowledged in their closing statement that is likely it will never be known.

In this timeline, we track the development of the story, from the origins of the allegations, through a parliamentary inquiry, to the conclusion of the investigation, and the impassioned reaction from Wiggins after more than a year of silence.

October 7, 2016: UKAD confirm investigation into 'allegations of wrongdoing in cycling' after the Daily Mail's story on a medical delivery to Team Sky via British Cycling employee Simon Cope.

October 8, 2016: UK Anti-Doping 'swoop' into British Cycling - investigators visited British Cycling at the Manchester Velodrome.





Meanwhile, speculation continued around what was in the package and whether or not Team Sky was operating in a 'grey area'. Former performance director Peter Keen said the case highlighted concerns he had already raised surrounding the connections between the publicly-funded British Cycling programs and the professional, privately funded, Team Sky.





Parliamentary hearing

In late October British Cycling was informed that Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport select committee had some questions about the case. The hearings took place on December 19, with Shane Sutton confirming that the package was delivered for Wiggins and was of a medical nature. David Brailsford then took the stand and said that he was told by the Team Sky doctor that the package contained the decongestant Fliumucil. But British Cycling executives said they had no knowledge this was the case, and have since been unable to provide documentary proof that this is what the package contained.



October 28, 2016: Parliament to look into Wiggins 'mystery package' - News shorts

November 9, 2016: Brailsford summoned to parliamentary inquiry into anti-doping and ethics

December 3, 2016: Froome still 'in the dark' over details of Wiggins controversy

December 9, 2016: Wiggins unlikely to face punishment over 'mystery package'

December 14, 2016: Cookson calls on Team Sky to give full disclosure of contents of mysterious Jiffy bag

December 17, 2016: UKAD investigation rolls on as Brailsford's parliamentary questioning looms

December 18, 2016: 'They can never take my package', says Wiggins in Instagram post

December 19, 2016: Sutton admits 2011 Dauphine medical package was for Wiggins

December 19, 2016: Brailsford says mysterious package contained legal drug Fluimucil

December 19, 2016: What is Fluimucil and why would Wiggins need it?

December 19, 2016: British Cycling deny knowledge of mystery package contents

December 20, 2016: Daily Mail claims Brailsford tried to 'kill' the mystery package story

December 20, 2016: Brailsford's failure to convince only fuels further scepticism

December 21, 2016: Brailsford facing further questions after conflicting statements emerge

December 21, 2016: A disaster for Team Sky and Dave Brailsford? Podcast from Parliament

December 22, 2016: British Cycling to hand over medical details to Parliamentary Committee this week

December 23, 2016: Wiggins' former doctor likens Fluimucil story to the Armstrong days

December 29, 2016: British Cycling unable to confirm contents of Wiggins' medical package

December 29, 2016: Nicole Cooke questions why Simon Cope was acting as Sky courier

December 30, 2016: British Cycling warned about Team Sky relationship months before Cope's delivery

2017 season begins with Sky and Brailsford under scrutiny

January 7, 2017: Froome refuses to back Brailsford over recent controversies

January 8, 2017: UKAD chairman labels British Cycling's and Brailsford's parliamentary evidence 'extraordinary'

January 10, 2017: Brailsford determined to continue with Team Sky despite growing controversies

January 20, 2017: 'I know Wiggins never doped,' says former teammate

January 24, 2017: Cooke 'sceptical' about Team Sky's use of TUEs and Wiggins' jiffy bag

January 30, 2017: Cope and Freeman asked to appear in front of doping inquiry

January 30, 2017: Cope: Select committee? I am meant to be at a Wiggins camp

February 8, 2017: Cope yet to agree on committee date over Wiggins package

February 9, 2017: Howden steps down as chair of British Cycling

February 28, 2017: Bradley Wiggins doctor pulls out of anti-doping select hearing due to illness

March 1, 2017: Cope feels 'stitched up' over role in Team Sky mystery-package saga

March 1, 2017: Team Sky and British Cycling 'left in terrible position' - Collins

March 1, 2017: British Cycling admits failures in Wiggins medical delivery

March 1, 2017: UKAD launch damning attack on Team Sky and British Cycling over medical practices

March 2, 2017: Bradley Wiggins' former doctor remains sceptical over Fluimucil story

March 3, 2017: Bradley Wiggins' doctor provided Team Sky staff with triamcinolone

March 4, 2017: Brailsford: Freeman gave me an injection of triamcinolone

March 4, 2017: De Jongh: I can't see Brailsford lasting at Team Sky

March 5, 2017: UKAD reveals Freeman received delivery of testosterone in 2011

March 6, 2017: Exclusive: Team Sky riders consider asking Brailsford to resign

March 6, 2017: Team Sky riders voice support for Brailsford

March 7, 2017: Thomas supports Brailsford and complains of 'unfair' media coverage

March 7, 2017: Brailsford explains Fluimucil delivery, insists there was no anti-doping rule violation

March 8, 2017: Deignan: Brailsford is the guy we want in the job

March 8, 2017: Froome refuses to join Sky teammates in signing statement of support for Brailsford

March 8, 2017: WADA studying ban on corticosteroids after Wiggins controversy

March 9, 2017: Brailsford travels to Tirreno-Adriatico, thanks Thomas for public support

March 10, 2017: Dave Brailsford says he will not quit Team Sky

March 11, 2017: Roche: It's always the next generation that pays

March 13, 2017: Pooley on Brailsford: A fish rots from the head

March 13, 2017: Froome breaks silence and backs beleaguered Brailsford

March 14, 2017: Team Sky doctor previously bought Fluimucil from Swiss pharmacy

March 17, 2017: Team Sky leadership should take responsibility and not blame Freeman, says MP

March 28, 2017: Team Sky management aware of Bradley Wiggins' triamcinolone use, says former doctor

Case closed

November 15, 2017: No doping charges for Wiggins, Team Sky and British Cycling over mystery package

November 15, 2017: General Medical Council to look into UKAD evidence, but not jiffy bag

November 15, 2017: Bradley Wiggins: UKAD investigation felt like a witch hunt

Select Committee publishes its findings

March 2, 2018: Questions raised over whether testosterone was ordered at Team Sky and British Cycling HQ

March 5 2018: UKAD: Jiffy bag investigation remains closed following Select Committee report

March 5, 2018: British MPs want criminal charges for doping suppliers

March 5, 2018: British Cycling respond to DCMS report

March 5, 2018: Bradley Wiggins tells BBC he '100% did not cheat'

March 5, 2018: Opinion: Brailsford must resign for Team Sky to survive

March 5, 2018: Select Committee's report darkens clouds over Team Sky and Brailsford

March 5, 2018: Bradley Wiggins quickly dismisses drug claims in DCMS report

March 5, 2018: Landis: I can't see Team Sky surviving to the Tour de France

March 6, 2018: Bradley Wiggins: I can't change the last five years

March 6, 2018: Rasmussen: Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky crossed the line