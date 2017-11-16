Collins: UKAD investigation does not exonerate anyone

Image 1 of 5 Damian Collins MP poses for photographs during the Sport Industry Breakfast Club on March 10, 2016 in London (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins takes a breather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins in the team bus at the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France Image 5 of 5 Richard Freeman, former Team Sky doctor (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The chair of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Damian Collins MP, has told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that a “cloud hangs over one of our greatest Olympians” and that he is in favour of criminalising doping within the United Kingdom.

Colllins’ comments come after UK-Anti Doping published its report at the end of a 14-month investigation into a potential doping violation involving British Cycling, Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011. The case centred on the contents of a medical package that was ordered by Team Sky, couriered by British Cycling, and then administered to Bradley Wiggins at the race by Team Sky/British Cycling doctor, Richard Freeman.

Despite over a year of enquiries, and 37 witness statements, UKAD could not determine the contents of the package and whether it contained a decongestant, as Team Sky claimed, or the corticosteroid it was alleged to carry. UKAD found that there were serious concerns but that their efforts were hampered by the fact that medical records had not been kept or were stolen.



