Parliament to look into Wiggins 'mystery package' - News shorts

Parliamentary Committee asks about mystery package

The Chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in the British Parliament, Damian Collins MP, has told British Cycling that the committee has questions about the “mystery medical package delivered by a British Cycling employee to Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphiné,” according to the Telegraph.

The committee is expected to meet by the end of November. The British website speculated that Bradley Wiggins, Simon Cope, who delivered the package, physio Phil Burt and team doctor Richard Freeman, could all be called to give evidence.

Wiggins has made no public statement on the issue, and team principal Dave Brailsford has refused to disclose the contents of the package.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency is also investigating the incident.

Geraardsbergen pays high price to have Muur in the Tour of Flanders

The Muur van Geraardsbergen returns to the Tour of Flanders in 2017, but at a high price. The community is paying 50,000 Euro for the privilege of being in the race.

The Muur has not been in the race since 2012 due a change in the race’s finish. However, in 2017 the race will start in Antwerp and the Muur will once again appear, 90km from the finish.

Geraardsbergen spokeswoman Veronique Fontaine told TV Oost, “We paid 50,000 euros for it. It's hard to say whether that is justified. We have many organizations that want to use the Muur and it doesn’t cost anything to ask, but of course the Tour is something special."

Walscheid takes his fourth win in Hainan

Max Walscheid won his fourth stage at the Tour of Hainan on stage 7 on Friday. The Giant-Alpecin rider, who lost the leader’s jersey on the stage 6 uphill finish, retained the points jersey.

The 127km stage saw a breakaway group get a lead of up to three minutes before being caught with only 5 km to go.

“The stage went according to plan with the breakaway ahead and we were able to control the gap. For me it was the toughest stage today.” the German said in the team press release. “The strong headwind made the sprint difficult and I had to time it perfectly. The guys were fighting hard and I managed to find a gap and sprint to victory.”

Walscheid suffered a broken tibia and thumb in the January head-on collision in Spain, and didn’t start his season until the end of May. His four wins in Hainan are also his first professional victories.

Broeckx out of coma, parents confirm

Stig Broeckx “is no longer in a vegetative coma, there's been some consciousness, he can respond through his eyes and hands to stimuli," his parents have told hln.be. "These are small steps, but they keep us afloat."

Since being moved to a rehabilitation center over the summer, Broeckx has shown signs of improvement. “Previously Stig had a lackluster look all the time. Now he recognizes us again and he can express himself through his eyes,” his mother Marie-An Slegers said.

He can move his right hand and also uses it to communicate. “So, he sticks his thumb up when something is okay and he can make a fist when he finds something not right.”