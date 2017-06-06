British Cycling asks Team Sky to leave offices at Manchester Velodrome

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford talks with members of the media Image 2 of 5 Team Sky principal David Brailsford is at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 David Brailsford and Shane Sutton Image 4 of 5 Team Sky GM Dave Brailsford was a busy man after stage 12 Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins trains in Manchester ahead of the world championships

British Cycling is set to ask Team Sky to move out of its shared base at the Manchester Velodrome as part of the governing body's attempt to sever ties with the British WorldTour team, according to a report Tuesday in The Guardian.

The two organisations have shared a base and personnel since the team's founding in 2010, but The Guardian reported that British Cycling believes cutting ties with the team would help restore the governing body's reputation as it and the team have endured multiple scandals over the past 14 months.

An official announcement is expected early next week, according to The Guardian. Team Sky currently rents office space at the velodrome.

British Cycling is in the midst of dealing with accusations of bullying and sexism levied by members of its track program last year, while it was also caught up in a scandal with Team Sky over a mystery package British Cycling delivered to Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. A British Parliament select committee led to Dave Brailsford and Shane Sutton both being questioned by members of Parliament, with Damian Collins MP stating that, “The credibility of Team Sky and British Cycling is in tatters."

In March Cyclingnews reported that Team Sky riders had discussed approaching Dave Brailsford and asking their manager to stand down from his current position.

"There is a concern over the impact that this may have on the current season and the distraction it is all causing for Dave Brailsford and the other management," a Team Sky rider told Cyclingnews at the time. Brailsford is currently at the Criterium du Dauphine. Cyclingnews reached out to Team Sky and Brailsford this evening for a comment on the report in The Guardian but were told that the team had no comment at this time.

British Cycling and Team Sky have been slowly separating since a review of possible conflicts of interest was undertaken several years previously. Sky dropped the £2.5 million it gave to British Cycling in sponsorship for the past eight years, while the governing body says it no longer shares personnel with Team Sky and that any joint resources have been drastically scaled back over the last three years, according to The Guardian.