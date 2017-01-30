Cope and Freeman asked to appear in front of doping inquiry

Image 1 of 2 Dr. Richard Freeman ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 The Houses of Parliament with the statue Richard the Lion Heart in front (Image credit: Ben Atkins/Cyclingnews.com)

Dr Richard Freeman and Simon Cope have both been asked to appear in front of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee and answer questions from British members of Parliament next month.

The two British Cycling employees have yet to confirm if they will appear however the committee has confirmed that the head of UK Anti-Doping, Nicole Sapstead, will appear on February 22.

UKAD are currently in the midst of an investigation surrounding both British Cycling and Team Sky into potential wrongdoing. The investigation was launched last year after it was revealed that Cope, then working for British Cycling, travelled to the 2011 Criterium du Dauhpine to deliver a medical package to Dr Freeman, who was treating Team Sky riders at the race. It was later confirmed by Team Sky that the package was medical and that it was used to treat Bradley Wiggins, who won the race.

"There is a considerable public interest in UKAD's investigation and it is also important to our inquiry into doping in sport to understand what they have been able to determine from their investigation," Damian Collins MP, Chair of the Committee said in a statement.

"The Committee has been told by both British Cycling and Team Sky that they have supplied all the information they have relating to this investigation to UKAD. However, we need to know if they have received documentary evidence which confirms what was in the package that was delivered by Simon Cope to Team Sky. Without this evidence, I am concerned about how it is possible for the anti-doping rules to be policed in an appropriate manner, if it is not possible to review the records of medicines prescribed to riders by the team doctors. I hope that on 22nd February, if not before, we will receive clear evidence on this important matter."

Cyclingnews contacted Simon Cope to confirm if he would appear. So far he has not responded.

