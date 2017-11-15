Bradley Wiggins: UKAD investigation felt like a witch hunt

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins speaks to the media after winning the Gent Six following the controvers surrounding his use of TUEs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Second in the overall standings, Chris Froome looks back at overall leader and teammate Bradley Wiggins as they ride in the 17th stage of the 2012 Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins celebrates after winning the time trial, the first stage of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam, on May 8, 2010. Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins won the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish won the Gent Six Day

Bradley Wiggins has broken his silence over the 'jiffy bag' controversy, issuing a long statement in which he describes UK Anti Doping's investigation as a "malicious witch hunt" that has been a "living hell" for him and his family. Wiggins responds with a series of questions of his own relating to UKAD's investigation, which was closed due to a lack of evidence, and revealed he is considering legal action against the agency. Wiggins' statement can be read in full below.

Wiggins has not commented publicly since it emerged more than a year ago that he was administered the contents of a medical package that was couriered from the UK by a British Cycling employee to the Team Sky bus in France on the final day of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

It was alleged that the jiffy bag contained triamcinolone, the corticosteroid Wiggins controversially but legally used under therapeutic use exemptions ahead of three Grand Tours between 2011 and 2013. UKAD opened their investigation in September 2016.

On Wednesday, UKAD announced that, unable to establish what was in the package, it had closed the investigation with no charges to be brought against Wiggins, Team Sky, or British Cycling. The organisation blamed a lack of medical records keeping at Sky and British Cycling for its inability to refute or substantiate either the triamcinolone allegation or the claim from Sky and British Cycling officials that the package contained the legal decongestant, Fluimucil.

"Following this morning's statement from UKAD, it is only now that I have the opportunity to break my silence, give my reaction to the events of the last 14 months and to ask a few questions of my own," Wiggins wrote.

"I welcome UKAD's confirmation that no anti-doping charges are to be brought regarding the so-called 'jiffy bag' allegations. It has always been the case that no such charges could be brought against me as no anti-doping violations took place. I am pleased that this has finally been confirmed publicly but there are a large number of questions regarding the investigation which I feel remain unanswered."

Wiggins demands that UKAD reveal the source and exact nature of the allegation that triggered the investigation, citing the public interest. The 37-year-old also asks why the investigation took almost 14 months to reach its conclusion, arguing that he has suffered "serious personal damage" as a result.

"Being accused of any doping indiscretion is the worst possible thing for any professional sportsperson, especially when it is without any solid factual basis and you know the allegation to be categorically untrue," he wrote.

"This period of time has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation. At times it has felt nothing less than a malicious witch hunt."

Wiggins says he fully cooperated with UKAD over the past year, revealing that he was only contacted once, for a 90-minute interview on November 28 of last year. He insists the organisation's inability to find out what was in the package was due to forces out of his control.

"During my career, like any other professional sportsperson, I relied heavily on the professional team around me, whether that be coaches, trainers or more pertinently medical practitioners. The medical documentation concerning my treatment was something absolutely out of my control.

"I put ultimate trust in the team around me to do their jobs in their specific field of expertise to the same standard that I would expect of myself on the bike. Had the infrastructure for precise record keeping being in place this investigation would never have started."

Wiggins ends his statement with a plea for respect of his privacy and a vote of thanks to those who stood by him while "this dark cloud" has hung over him.



Bradley Wiggins' statement in full

