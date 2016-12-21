Brailsford facing further questions after conflicting statements emerge

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford talks with members of the media

Dave Brailsford may face further questioning and other witnesses may be called as part of the British Parliamentary investigation into combatting doping in sport after doubts emerged that UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) had obtained Bradley Wiggins' medical records and found the paper trail that would prove that he was given Fluimucil at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

Brailsford stole the show during his questioning at the hearing of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday by finally revealing that the mysterious Jiffy bag transported by Simon Cope to Team Sky contained Fluimucil, a legal mucolytic that can help break up mucus in the lungs. Brailsford is the only person to so far reveal the name of the contents of the Jiffy bag, claiming that he was told it was Fluimucil by Dr. Freeman, the then Team Sky doctor, who is at the centre of the case.





Team Sky issued a statement on Tuesday defending Brailsford.





He told The Times: "It adds to a picture which doesn't seem to make any sense. Why should Dave Brailsford go to such lengths not to reveal what was in the package and try to prevent the story being published if what was in that package was completely innocent?

"He appears from this report to be trying to stop the line of inquiry. If he knew it was Fluimucil why did he not say so straight away?

"If he didn't, why did he try to close down a legitimate investigation? He needs to explain why he said what he did, and what he knew about the package at the time. Then we can judge whether it was rash and foolhardy or more serious than deliberately trying to close down the investigation."