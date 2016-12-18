'They can never take my package', says Wiggins in Instagram post

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins takes a breather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Bradley Wiggins' message on Instagram

Ahead of Monday's UK parliamentary inquiry into anti-doping and ethics where Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford has been summoned to provide evidence, Bradley Wiggins has stirred up controversy with an Instagram post. At the parliamentary inquiry, Brailsford is expected to face questioning over three Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) for Wiggins, along with a 'mystery' medical package couriered from the UK to the Team Sky bus in France by a British Cycling employee during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

According to a report in The Times, Wiggins is 'unlikely to face punishment' over the 'jiffy bag' although Team Sky and British Cycling could be reprimanded. Following the report that Wiggins will likely get off 'scot-free', he has taken to Instagram, posting a cryptic and provocative photograph.

In the Instagram post, Wiggins has been photoshopped to look like William Wallace, as played by Mel Gibson in the 'Braveheart' film, with 'They can never take my package!!' written below his face. The post references one of the most memorable quotes form the 'Braveheart' film when Gibson is rallying his troops and yells 'They can never take our freedom!'.

William Wallace was a Scottish knight who led the Scots the war of Independence against King Edward I of England during the 13th century.

Wiggins also captioned the photo, adding 'Merry Christmas people #dicko #loveya #onelone'

The 36-year-old had flagged his intention to retire at the end of 2016 but during the Gent Six Day, which he won with Mark Cavendish, he suggested he could race on in 2017. Great Britain's team pursuit coach Heiko Salzwedel recently told Cyclingnews that Wiggins could now race on until the Toyko 2020 Olympic Games.