Team Sky riders voice support for Brailsford

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas meets the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins 2017 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Luke Rowe after his Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: David Pearce) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Geraint Thomas led a Twitter rally today to voice his support of keeping David Brailsford as team principal after Cyclingnews published a report that some riders were considering asking the embattled Team Sky leader to step down.

Brailsford has been at the centre of months of controversy surrounding a medical delivery to Bradley Wiggins at the Critérium du Dauphiné that originated at British Cycling headquarters.

The package sparked an investigation by UK Anti-Doping that led to a Parliamentary hearing to determine whether there was wrongdoing by British Cycling or Team Sky. Neither party has been able to substantiate claims that the package contained the legal decongestant Fluimucil.

"There is a concern over the impact that this may have on the current season and the distraction it is all causing for Dave Brailsford and the other management," a rider told Cyclingnews in an exclusive interview. "With a team that is so focused on details, things are starting to slip through the cracks because people's attentions are elsewhere."

Thomas took to Twitter to support Brailsford, writing, "It shouldn't even need saying, but we all back Dave B 100%!!! I've known him a long time and I wouldn't want anyone else leading @teamsky".

His post garnered a number of responses from other Team Sky riders supporting Brailsford from the majority of the riders who post to the social media outlet regularly.