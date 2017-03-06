Team Sky riders voice support for Brailsford
Geraint Thomas leads Twitter storm in support of Team Sky boss after Cyclingnews report
Geraint Thomas led a Twitter rally today to voice his support of keeping David Brailsford as team principal after Cyclingnews published a report that some riders were considering asking the embattled Team Sky leader to step down.
Related Articles
Brailsford has been at the centre of months of controversy surrounding a medical delivery to Bradley Wiggins at the Critérium du Dauphiné that originated at British Cycling headquarters.
The package sparked an investigation by UK Anti-Doping that led to a Parliamentary hearing to determine whether there was wrongdoing by British Cycling or Team Sky. Neither party has been able to substantiate claims that the package contained the legal decongestant Fluimucil.
"There is a concern over the impact that this may have on the current season and the distraction it is all causing for Dave Brailsford and the other management," a rider told Cyclingnews in an exclusive interview. "With a team that is so focused on details, things are starting to slip through the cracks because people's attentions are elsewhere."
Thomas took to Twitter to support Brailsford, writing, "It shouldn't even need saying, but we all back Dave B 100%!!! I've known him a long time and I wouldn't want anyone else leading @teamsky".
His post garnered a number of responses from other Team Sky riders supporting Brailsford from the majority of the riders who post to the social media outlet regularly.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy