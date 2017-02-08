Cope yet to agree on committee date over Wiggins package

Image 1 of 2 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins in the team bus at the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 Bradley Wiggins speaks to the media after winning the Gent Six following the controvers surrounding his use of TUEs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Cope's appearance in front of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of British Parliament has yet to be confirmed, with the proposed date of February 22 shelved as the Team Wiggins employee is unable to attend. Dr Richard Freeman, however, has confirmed to the Select committee that he will answer questions along with the head of UK Anti-Doping, Nicole Sapstead.

"I'm hoping that we can confirm something shortly with Simon Cope," the Select Committee Chair, Damian Collins, MP, told Cyclingnews on Tuesday.

"Dr Freeman has agreed, and he's giving evidence on the 22nd. Simon Cope had some difficulties with the 22nd. If he can't do it on that date, then we're talking about him giving evidence on another date near that time. We're looking to confirm that in the next couple of days. I think it's just a case of getting everyone to agree on that. We're in contact and hoping to finalise it shortly."

Cope told Cyclingnews on January 30 that the Committee had not made direct contact with him and that he was preparing to attend a Team Wiggins training camp in February. However, he added that he would be willing to meet with the committee and stressed that he had nothing to hide.

"What we can offer to people overseas is whether we can set up a video link or do something on another day," Collins added.

"We are looking at doing it on a different day when he's back in the country, which would mean about a week or so after the 22nd."

As yet, no schedule has been produced for February's hearing but the session, Collins added, is likely to take place in the afternoon.

Part of the committee's questions will revolve around the medical package that was transported by Cope to Team Sky at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011. The content of the package was administered to Bradley Wiggins by Dr Freeman, as confirmed by Shane Sutton at the first hearing. David Brailsford testified that Dr Freeman told him it was the decongestant medication Fluimucil. British Cycling had promised to supply a paper trail confirming what medical product had left their medical stock in Manchester, but have not yet produced one for the Committee.

"They said that they provided everything that they had to UKAD," added Collins.

"They gave us a summary note, which doesn't really tell you anything at all. We published that evidence. It was a statement from them and a series of receipts and travel documents relating to Simon Cope's trip. We've not been given any documentary evidence on what was signed out from the storeroom in Manchester. They've supplied what they have to UKAD, and we're waiting on the result of that investigation."