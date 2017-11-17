Bradley Wiggins: The package was never delivered to me

Bradley Wiggins won the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine

Days after UK Anti Doping (UKAD) closed its investigation surrounding allegations of doping-related offences concerning Bradley Wiggins,Team Sky or British Cycling, with no charges laid, Wiggins has taken to social media to reply to comments, and express his concerns and disappointment with regard to the outcome of the case.

"Fuck knows what was in the bag, it was never delivered to me!" Wiggins said in a reply on Instagram regarding the controversial 'jiffy bag'. "Very important fact that doesn’t get reported!"

UKAD spent more than 12 months investigating a case that involved a medical package being sent to Team Sky at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011 in order to treat Wiggins. However, UKAD could not find sufficient evidence surrounding the contents of the package.

Following its investigation, UKAD passed on evidence ‘of interest’ to the General Medical Council (GMC) but it has been reported that the contents of the package may not be investigated further.

It was alleged that the jiffy bag contained triamcinolone, the corticosteroid Wiggins legally used under therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) ahead of three Grand Tours between 2011 and 2013. However, Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford and British Cycling claimed that the package contained a legal decongestant, Fluimucil. In the end, UKAD's chief executive Nicole Sapstead expressed “serious concern" over the inability for British Cycling to keep proper medical records.

In addition, there have been conflicting responses from those involved in the case. Brailsford stated that Wiggins could not have been treated with the contents of the package because Wiggins had already left the race. However, Shane Sutton – then of Team Sky and British Cycling – said in front of British Parliament that he had asked for the medical package to be delivered to the Dauphine in order to treat Wiggins. Sutton said that Wiggins was treated on the final stage of the Dauphine by Richard Freeman, who administered the contents of the package to Wiggins while on the Team Sky bus.

In a formal statement, Wiggins said the investigation felt like a witch hunt and that he was left with many unanswered questions surrounding the case. His questions included:

Where did the information come from to launch the investigation?

Who was the source?

What exactly did that person say and to whom?

Why did UKAD deem it appropriate to treat it as a credible allegation?

Surely it is now in the public interest to reveal this source?

Why has it taken so long for these conclusions to be drawn?

How much tax payers money has been spent so far on this investigation?

On Instagram, Wiggins noted his disappointment that the media have yet to look into his lingering questions. "The fact that the media chose to not pick up the questions I asked says everything! Selective reporting, if the source is revealed it will tell you everything you need to know, I hope that happens."