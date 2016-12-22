British Cycling to hand over medical details to Parliamentary Committee this week

Image 1 of 5 David Brailsford and Shane Sutton Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Team Sky GM Dave Brailsford at the 2016 Tour de France Image 4 of 5 An animated Dave Brailsford speaks with the press during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates with his Team Sky director David Brailsford on the final Tour de France stage

Following reports that Dave Brailsford and other witnesses may face further questioning from the British Parliamentary investigation into combatting doping in sport, British Cycling will provide the committee with “detailed records” of its pharmaceutical products according to The Times.

At Monday’s Culture, Media and Sport hearing, Dave Brailsford revealed the 'Jiffy bag' transported by Simon Cope to Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine contained Fluimucil, a legal mucolytic that can help break up mucus in the lungs. The Team Sky principal has been the only person thus far to reveal the contents of the jiffy bag, explaining the team’s then doctor, Richard Freeman, told him of the contents.

Since Monday’s hearing, Brailsford has come under scrutiny after the Daily Mail newspaper claimed he tried to 'kill' the story that broke the news of the Jiffy bag and is facing further questions.

In accordance with an ongoing and independent UK Anti-doping (UKAD) investigation into the ‘jiffy bag’, British Cycling had remained quiet on the matter. That changed on Monday when the committee produced a letter from UKAD detailing that it was content with a line of questioning regarding the package. British Cycling president Bob Howden admitted that he did not know what the ‘jiffy bag’ contained during the hearing but along with Dr George Gilbert - the chair of British Cycling Ethics Commission, promised to investigate and write to the Committee with details of what was in the package.

According to The Times, Damian Collins MP, the chairman of the parliamentary select committee, is hoping for UKAD to deliver its findings in early-January and has not ruled out re-interviewing witnesses or calling new witnesses such as Simon Cope who couriered the ‘jiffy bag’ to France in 2011.

"Certainly we want to find out whether Cope went to Team Sky specifically to deliver this package or whether he was going out to France anyway," Collins said."It will reflect really badly on British Cycling if there is no paper record of this package."