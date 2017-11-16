Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky and UKAD's report – Podcast

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France

In this week’s podcast episode, Cyclingnews editor-in-chief Daniel Benson and the Times’ Jeremy Whittle discuss the end of the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) investigation into Team Sky, British Cycling, Bradley Wiggins and the alleged anti-doping violation.

We look at the ramifications of the case; where this leaves the reputations of those involved, and we’ll look back at the key points that led to Wednesday’s news that no charges would be brought by UKAD.

The case was launched in September 2016, when an allegation was made by an unknown source that claimed that a medical substance was sent from British Cycling's base in Manchester to Team Sky and Wiggins at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011. The parties involved claimed that the package contained a legal decongestant, although no proof or medical records were ever provided to substantiate this.

UKAD’s case reached a dead end but raised questions over the body’s ability to fulfil its proposed remit. We look at whether this case can be seen as anything but a defeat for UKAD, and the legacies of Team Sky, Dave Brailsford, Wiggins and British Cycling.

