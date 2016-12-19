Sutton admits 2011 Dauphine medical package was for Wiggins

British Cycling’s Shane Sutton before the London Track Worlds

Shane Sutton has confirmed that the contents of the package that was sent to Team Sky at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine was both medical and intended for Bradley Wiggins.

Speaking to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of British members of Parliament, the former British Cycling technical director said that Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman told him that he had administered medical treatment to Wiggins using the contents of the package. However, Sutton said that he did not know what was in the package and no mention of injections was made to him by Freeman or anyone else.

"I didn't see him there but I believe he did administer the medication but I didn't see the doctor after the race, I left and got a lift back to the airport with Simon [Cope]," said Sutton. "It was a medical supply that was delivered. I don't know what was in the package but whatever it was [Dr. Freeman] would have administered it, yes."

Sutton said that he had arranged and signed off on the transportation of the package by Cope, who he said was already intended to travel to the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

"I authorised to have it sent down with Simon Cope. There was a request to have it sent down and that's not unusual," explained Sutton. "The doctor asked me in a conversation, 'do you know of anyone coming down logistics wise, I need some stuff delivering and I said Cope was coming down'."

"I think he [Cope] was coming down on a logistics matter anyway. He was taking some stuff back with him and I grabbed a lift with him to the airport," Sutton added when pushed on whether Cope had been specifically dispatched to deliver the package or not."

