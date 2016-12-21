A disaster for Team Sky and Dave Brailsford? Podcast from Parliament

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins at the 2012 Tour de France

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast comes from Portcullis House, London, where Dave Brailsford, Shane Sutton, and British Cycling executives all gave evidence to Members of Parliament over recent allegations of wrongdoing in cycling.

In the aftermath of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing, Cyclingnews' Editor-in-Chief Daniel Benson is joined by The Times' Jeremy Whittle to dissect the three hours of questioning, the performances of the witnesses, and the atmosphere in the room.

At the heart of the inquiry was the now infamous mystery medical package, delivered from the UK to Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman in France by a British Cycling employee on the final day of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

After British Cycling president Bob Howden and board member George Gilbert – and later Sutton – denied any knowledge of the contents of the package, Dave Brailsford took his seat in front of the MP's and revealed it was a decongestant drug called fluimucil.

We discuss the latest information to emerge and look at where it leaves us in this saga that has thus far yielded more questions than answers.

