I built myself a cycling outfit from the Le Col Summer Sale and saved a staggering £225 - here's how you can too
Hit the roads in style with some of the best cycling clothing from the Le Col range. With up to 40% off, these deals will have you looking pristine at a fraction of the cost
Le Col has launched its Summer Sale, offering reductions on some of the best cycling apparel on the market. The British cycling brand has up to 40% off across its site, and features discounts on the best cycling jerseys, bib shorts, waterproof cycling jackets, accessories, and more.
As a long-time product tester and avid cyclist, I'm a big fan of Le Col and have owned many of the brand's pieces over the years. My go-to bib shorts are by Le Col, and they are still going strong after thousands of kilometres of riding. Like all in the brand's range, they have impressed me with their comfort, performance, and style.
With the brand's Summer Sale ongoing, I decided to build a top-to-toe outfit for myself to see just how much I could save (and yes, I like blue). The result was a meaningful saving of £225 on the six items I selected. It included a huge £72 discount on the Le Col Pro Lightweight Rain jacket, which is one of the new breed of cycling rain jackets free from PFAS chemicals.
Get up to 40% off in the Le Col Summer Sale.
With such hefty discounts, the Summer Sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself or stock up on your favourite Le Col kit. However, it's sure to be popular, so if something catches your eye, I'd suggest snapping it up fast before it's gone.
The Le Col Pro is one of the best cycling jerseys for summer riding. It's perfect for all-day rides, delivering comfort, and with a newly designed rear pocket system, it's great at carrying food, tools, or a packable layer. Made with a smooth, compressive fabric, Le Col claims it delivers lightweight breathability, while wicking moisture efficiently, keeping you cool during those intense efforts. Available in three colours and sizes from XS to 3XL.
Read our Le Col Pro Jersey review.
The Le Col Hors Categorie Lightweight bib shorts are the brand's top-of-the-range bibs. Le Col says it has made them lighter, with no compromise on performance or durability. Crafted using a luxurious technical fabric and designed to meet the demands of long summer rides. They are available in two colourways and sizes XS to 3XL.
Read our Le Col Hors Categorie Bib Shorts review.
A gilet is perfect for those early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get a bit chilly. The Le Col Sport Logo gilet features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in two colours and sizes XS to 3XL.
Check our picks of the best cycling gilets.
The Le Col Pro Lightweight Rain jacket is one of the next generation of rain protection that’s fully waterproof, breathable, windproof and free from PFAS chemicals. Le Col claims it's the lightest, fastest rain jacket it has ever made. Engineered using advanced Pertex Shield technology, it should deliver advanced weatherproof performance. It's available in four colour choices and sizes XS to XXL, but the reduction varies depending on the colour chosen.
Check out our picks of the best waterproof cycling jackets.
You can never have enough cycling socks, and these Le Col Block socks complete the outfit. They some of the best cycling socks available, and have a luxuriously soft feel with targeted cushioning, excellent moisture management and a pro-fit. Available in five colours, sizes either S/M or L/XL.
A base layer is a great starting point for anyone's cycling wardrobe. They can provide a versatile performance that's ideal for a wide range of conditions. The Le Col ARC Merino Sleeveless base layer is made from a high-quality Biella Merino fabric, which works to actively wick sweat away from skin and helps regulate body temperature. It's also soft and comfortable under your bibs and prevents chafing. It comes in XS to 3XL, and three colours.
The Le Col Summer Sale is live now, and there is plenty of kit to choose from, so something for everyone, including the Le Col Women's range. The chosen deals are from the UK site, but Le Col US is also carrying discounts, and worth checking out if you're US-based. Below you'll also find Le Col deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.