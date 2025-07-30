I built myself a cycling outfit from the Le Col Summer Sale and saved a staggering £225 - here's how you can too

Le Col has launched its Summer Sale, offering reductions on some of the best cycling apparel on the market. The British cycling brand has up to 40% off across its site, and features discounts on the best cycling jerseys, bib shorts, waterproof cycling jackets, accessories, and more.

As a long-time product tester and avid cyclist, I'm a big fan of Le Col and have owned many of the brand's pieces over the years. My go-to bib shorts are by Le Col, and they are still going strong after thousands of kilometres of riding. Like all in the brand's range, they have impressed me with their comfort, performance, and style.

With the brand's Summer Sale ongoing, I decided to build a top-to-toe outfit for myself to see just how much I could save (and yes, I like blue). The result was a meaningful saving of £225 on the six items I selected. It included a huge £72 discount on the Le Col Pro Lightweight Rain jacket, which is one of the new breed of cycling rain jackets free from PFAS chemicals.

Get up to 40% off in the Le Col Summer Sale.

With such hefty discounts, the Summer Sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself or stock up on your favourite Le Col kit. However, it's sure to be popular, so if something catches your eye, I'd suggest snapping it up fast before it's gone.

Save £29 Le Col Sport Logo Gilet: was £95 now £66 at Le Col A gilet is perfect for those early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get a bit chilly. The Le Col Sport Logo gilet features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in two colours and sizes XS to 3XL. Check our picks of the best cycling gilets.

Save £20 Le Col ARC Merino Sleeveless Base Layer: was £65 now £45 at Le Col A base layer is a great starting point for anyone's cycling wardrobe. They can provide a versatile performance that's ideal for a wide range of conditions. The Le Col ARC Merino Sleeveless base layer is made from a high-quality Biella Merino fabric, which works to actively wick sweat away from skin and helps regulate body temperature. It's also soft and comfortable under your bibs and prevents chafing. It comes in XS to 3XL, and three colours.

The Le Col Summer Sale is live now, and there is plenty of kit to choose from, so something for everyone, including the Le Col Women's range. The chosen deals are from the UK site, but Le Col US is also carrying discounts, and worth checking out if you're US-based. Below you'll also find Le Col deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.