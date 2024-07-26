2024 Paris Olympic Games medal table

By
published

The 2024 Olympic Games top nations and medal winners in road, mountain bike cross-country, BMX and track racing

Olympic and Paralympic medals are shown during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals
Olympic and Paralympic medals are shown during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2024 Olympic Games offer 66 opportunities for a gold, silver and bronze medal across the 22 cycling disciplines: road cycling, mountain biking cross country, track cycling and BMX racing at the quadrennial event held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

The event kicks off with the opening ceremony on the Seine, which will bring together 10,500 athletes from around the globe. The athletes will travel from east to west, and the parade will end its 6-kilometre route in front of the Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cycling Medal Table - Road, Mountain Bike, BMX, Track
Pos.CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5
Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 4 Row 7 - Cell 5
Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 4 Row 8 - Cell 5
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Olympic Games - Road Cycling Medal Count
CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventGoldSilverBronze
Elite Women's Time TrialRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Elite Men's Time TrialRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Elite Men's Road RaceRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Elite Women's Road RaceRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Olympic Games - Mountain Biking Cross Country Medal Count
CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventGoldSilverBronze
Women's Cross CountryRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Men's Cross CountryRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Olympic Games - BMX Medal Count
CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventGoldSilverBronze
Women's BMX FreestyleRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Men's BMX FreestyleRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Women's BMX RacingRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Men's MBX RacingRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Olympic Games - Track Cycling Medal Count
CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventGoldSilverBronze
Women's Team SprintRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Men's Team SprintRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Men's Team PursuitRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Women's Team PursuitRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Women's KeirinRow 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3
Men's OmniumRow 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3
Women's MadisonRow 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
Men's SprintRow 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
Men's MadisonRow 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
Women's SprintRow 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Men's KeirinRow 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Women's OmniumRow 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.