2024 Paris Olympic Games medal table

Olympic and Paralympic medals are shown during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals

The 2024 Olympic Games offer 66 opportunities for a gold, silver and bronze medal across the 22 cycling disciplines: road cycling, mountain biking cross country, track cycling and BMX racing at the quadrennial event held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

The event kicks off with the opening ceremony on the Seine, which will bring together 10,500 athletes from around the globe. The athletes will travel from east to west, and the parade will end its 6-kilometre route in front of the Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The cycling events at these Olympic Games will begin with the women's and men's individual time trial on July 27, followed by mountain bike cross-country with the women's race on July 28 and the men's race on July 29.

The mid-week BMX events will kick off with men's and women's BMX freestyle on July 31, followed by men's and women's BMX racing on August 2.

It will be back to the road cycling events for the men's road race on August 3 and the women's road race on August 4.

The second week of the Olympic Games will shift to the velodrome for track cycling, starting with the women's Team Sprint on August 5 and the men's Team Sprint on August 6.

Track cycling continues on August 7 with the men's and women's Team Pursuits. August 8 will feature the women's Keirin and Men's Omnium. August 9 will host the women's Madison and men's Sprint. There is only one track event, men's Madison, on August 10.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cycling events at the Olympic Games will conclude on August 11 with three events: women's Sprint, men's Keirin and women's Omnium.

Cyclingnews will keep this index updated daily with the latest medal count and medal winners from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every event across road, mountain bike, track and BMX racing as it happens and more. Find out more.

All Cycling Events

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cycling Medal Table - Road, Mountain Bike, BMX, Track Pos. Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 5 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 4 Row 7 - Cell 5 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 4 Row 8 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5

Medals awarded in road, cross-country mountain bike, BMX and track cycling

Road Cycling

The men's and women's time trials are held on July 27. The fields will tackle the 32.4km route that starts from the Eiffel Tower at Invalides, with a start on the Esplanade and a finish on the Pont Alexandre III.

The men's road race on August 3 covers a 273km route with 2,800 metres of climbing and 13 named ascents, including the Côte de la butte Montmartre on the three 18.4km finishing circuits in central Paris.

The women's road race on August 4 covers 158km, with 1,700 metres of climbing and nine named ascents. The women's race finishes on three challenging circuits in central Paris.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Olympic Games - Road Cycling Medal Count Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Gold Silver Bronze Elite Women's Time Trial Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Elite Men's Time Trial Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Elite Men's Road Race Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Elite Women's Road Race Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Mountain Biking Cross Country

Elancourt Hill hosts both the men's and women's mountain bike cross country races at the Paris Olympic Games. The fields will contest a hilly circuit using the surrounding dirt tracks and landscape. The women's event is held on July 28 and the men's event is held on July 29.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Olympic Games - Mountain Biking Cross Country Medal Count Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Gold Silver Bronze Women's Cross Country Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Men's Cross Country Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

BMX Racing

BMX Freestyle takes place on July 31, with both women's and men's events held at the Place de la Concorde, a large plaza in the heart of central Paris.

BMX Racing men's and women's events are held on August 2 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Olympic Games - BMX Medal Count Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Gold Silver Bronze Women's BMX Freestyle Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Men's BMX Freestyle Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Women's BMX Racing Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Men's MBX Racing Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Track Cycling

Track Cycling events will be held at the from August 5-11 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome. Olympic events include men's and women's Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin, Team Pursuit, Omnium and Madison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Olympic Games - Track Cycling Medal Count Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4