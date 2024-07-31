Paris Olympics: Torres Gil flips to BMX Freestyle men's gold ahead of Reilly as Deng wins women's top spot for China

By
published

World Champion Kieran Reilly narrowly takes men’s silver as women’s favourite Hannah Roberts crashes out of medals

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Cycling BMX Freestyle - Men's Park Final - The Urban Park, Place de la Concorde, Paris, France - Jose Torres Gil (Argentina)
Jose Torres Gil (Argentina) wins the men's gold in BMX Freestyle at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Argentina’s José Torres Gil and China’s Yawen Deng took home the gold medals in the men’s and women’s Paris Olympics BMX Freestyle park competitions after a thrilling afternoon of action at the Urban Park, Place de la Concorde.

British star and men’s World Champion from Glasgow 2023, Kieran Reilly, was gracious in defeat and delighted with the silver behind Torres Gil after improving his score to 93.91 in an electric final run. In the women’s, Perris Benegas took silver for the USA with a big score of 90.70 in her second run.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.