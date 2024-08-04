Kristen Faulkner almost never started the Paris Olympics road race before claiming the gold medal

By
published

American took home the country's first road race gold 40 years in Paris

Kristen Faulkner (USA) celebrates with her Olympic Gold Medal after winning the Women's Road Race to become Olympic Champion in front of The Eiffel Tower
Kristen Faulkner (USA) celebrates with her Olympic Gold Medal after winning the Women's Road Race to become Olympic Champion in front of The Eiffel Tower (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The USA's Kristen Faulkner was not on anyone's radar for the Olympic Games one month before she claimed the country's first gold medal in the road race in 40 years - she wasn't even on the start list for the road race and her focus was only on the Team Pursuit event, which starts on Tuesday.

However, the 25-year-old from Alaska made it into the road event in a roundabout way, then beat two of the best female cyclists of all time - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) - with a searing attack at almost exactly a 4km Team Pursuit distance from the line.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.