Paris Olympics: BMX Racing comeback gold for Australia's Saya Sakakibara while Joris Daudet leads French medals sweep

By
published

'Every setback I had … I thought, 'I am going to give this another crack' says Australian on comeback from concussion and forging on after brother's traumatic brain injury

Saya Sakakibara (Australia) wins gold medal in BMC Racing at 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Saya Sakakibara (Australia) wins gold medal in BMC Racing at 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: SWPix)

Australia won another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games when Saya Sakakibara claimed the women's BMX Racing event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium outside of Paris, France, on Friday. Her victory comes after she forged on toward the Tokyo Olympics after her brother suffered a traumatic brain injury in a race accident only to then be left with concussion after crashing in the semifinals three years ago.

“It is crazy. I feel that it’s a dream. It is real, right?," Sakakibara said. “Every setback I had … I thought, 'I am going to give this another crack', I just had that in mind. I didn’t want to leave here without making myself proud, make these setbacks worthwhile.”

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.