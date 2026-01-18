Velofollies tech gallery: Airbag bibshorts, wireless electronic shoes, and beautiful custom paint

For years, Velofollies has featured as the traditional opening of the new year for the cycling industry in Belgium, The Netherlands, and Northern France. Nowadays however, the show is much more than that. With smaller trade shows thriving and Eurobike in decline, Velofollies has grown in importance and popularity among the industry, amateur cyclists, and Belgian racing fans.

That was underscored once more this year by the sheer amount of new products that exhibitors brought to the show. In recent years, Velofollies saw close to no product launches, but that changed radically this year with new valves from BBB, new wheels from Ursus, Miche and Enve, new tyres from Schwalbe, and rather fascinating new bikes from Van Rysel and Pinarello, to name but a few.

That adds to the likeability of the show for the general public, which was once again present in large numbers in Kortrijk. Although the show is an important meeting place for brand representatives, shop owners and media, it’s equally well-visited by Belgian cycling fans who know more about Kwaremont beer than the Oude Kwaremont. Velofollies isn’t just a productive show for many, it’s simply a fun event to be at as well.

As the Flemish classics are getting close, Velofollies is a perfect teaser of what’s to come. All the more reason to enjoy some neat bike tech we’ll be seeing out on the cobbled roads again in a few weeks time.

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Let’s kick things off with this new Basso SV for Greg Van Avermaet, who just joined them as Head of Riding Experience

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

As the 2016 Olympic champion, he gets his share of golden details

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

And in the case of Van Avermaet, also the colour of quite a few prizes

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Over at the BMC booth, former pro TJ Eisenhart was painting one of their VAR0 blank frames

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

He brought multiple sketches for multiple bikes he’d be painting during the weekend

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

He used quite basic pens and paint, after which he will give the frame a glossy coat back at home

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Don’t forget to record your bike fair frame painting, kids - Oakley smart glasses took care of this

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Why not both?

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Assos brought a new pair of Mille GT Bibs, about which it wouldn’t say much, sadly

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Topeak showcased its TurboFlow valves, which are said to enhance airflow and reduce the risk of damaging your valves, as is often the case with Presta valves

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

BBB tries to achieve something similar with the CoreCap valves, which debuted at Velofollies

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

It also showed a new version of their Flux glasses, the Arc Flux

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The glasses are similar to the Valor Flux, but slightly narrower and with different nose pieces

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Another novelty at their booth was its Karma helmet, which is set to be launched this spring

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The Karma looks like it will be a classic road helmet with a focus on safety and cooling

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

In classic Unibet-Rose-Rockets style, they showcased their new bike through a sort of peephole

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Is it a mountain bike? Is it a gravel bike? According to Pinarello, the latter, but with 100 millimeters of front travel and a mountain bike geometry… What interests us more is what it says about Tom Pidcock's gravel calendar

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Blue-pink-gold is one colour scheme I hadn’t expected to see, let alone appreciate

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

his Garbaruk chainring adds another lovely splash of pink

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Miche launched its Deva RD wheels, which it claims are its most lightweight and aerodynamic

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Raamwerk brought a limited edition of its Parallel road bike

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

With wheels from FFWD and this lush paintjob by Unlimited Colors, it’s a predominantly Dutch joint venture

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

More new wheels over at Ursus: the Arya, which will be available with 35 and 50 millimeter deep rims

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The Italian company takes particular pride in its hub production

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

They use the same hub for most of their wheels

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The lightweight Arya features ceramic bearings

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Merida didn’t bring a new Reacto to the show yet, but they did tease it

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Different parts from a Reacto prototype were on show

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Getting up close with a factor ONE is more impressive than I’d imagined

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The contrast between the wide fork and thin head tube is quite spectacular

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The depth of the fork legs is equally impressive, especially down at the brake

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Jaegher always delivers some beauties with its bespoke steel bikes

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

It engraves its logo rather subtly into the headtube

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Another one of its bikes was equipped with a Garbaruk aluminium chainring and Cane Creek Titanium cranks; metals galore!

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Although Florian Vermeersch’s world champs gravel bike was quite vanilla, I quite liked this one detail: on the seat tube Colnago printed the GPS coordinates of his world championship win.

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Many brands seemed to showcase some sort of combination between art and bikes, as did Hunt

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

So simple, yet so pretty

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Ekoï brought its PW8 pedals, which are said to reduce stack to only 8 millimeters, while enlarging the contact surface with the shoe

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The PW8 pedals don’t use one cleat, but instead require two separate parts bolted onto the sole of the shoe

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Elisa Longo Borghini rode the World Championship road race in Rwanda on this custom Colnago V4RS

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Who doesn’t want a bird on their downtube?

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Another one! My limited ornothology knowledge and a bit of searching on the world wide web leads me to believe this is a blue jay

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Without a doubt one of the most bonkers products on display was Van Rysel’s FTP^2 Concept bike

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The concept bike is not meant to be ridden, rather ‘to explore the limits of bike development’, one brand representative said

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

You thought you’d seen a chunky bottom bracket? Think again

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

It even comes with a shoe, which bolts on directly to the crank axle

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

To optimise aerodynamics, the shoes closure system is completely internal, so the shoe carries a SRAM battery on the back for the automatic closure system

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Yes, there is such a thing as too much gold

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

One man’s nightmare is another man’s trade show: hours of continuous indoor riding

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Dynamic Bike Care brought one of Mathieu van der Poel’s seven Canyon Inflite CFR cross bikes for this season

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

It features what looks like a custom handlebar, tilted slightly downwards

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The bike has clearly been put to good use

ENVE showcased a new version of their foundation wheels, wíth the coveted ENVE stickers (Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Over at Brooks, there was another lovely Jaegher with some great colour coordination

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

One brand that’s all about colour coordination, is Hope

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

They also had some truly beautifully machined products on stand

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

You name the colour, Hope probably has it

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Yes, I do please want a mid-Velofollies nap

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Nicole Frain’s Ridley Astr RS still has its battle scars from Unbound Gravel

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best, like some pipe cleaners to attach a race number

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Her left shifter did not survive a crash during the race

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

German brand K-One launched some absurdly light wheels: The NXT ÆRA wheels only weigh 975 grams per wheelset

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

K-One doesn’t use traditional spoking for these wheels, but what it calls ‘spoke stars’ where 6 connected spokes are attached to the flange as one part

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The wheels are also available in a more aerodynamic version, with 50 millimeter deep rims

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

These new Oakley Stunt Devils aren’t developed for cycling specifically, but for sports like basketball or volleyball, where glasses tend to fall off a bit easier

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

A rubber band on the inside of the temples, is meant to make the glasses stay on your head at all times

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Selle Italia had a new SLR Racing Replica on display which is approximately 10 grams lighter than the SLR Carbon due to different padding

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Schwalbe launched a range of all-road tires at Velofollies, available in 30, 35 and 40 millimeter widths

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The tires feature their Race Pro carcass and a subtle tread

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Belgian brand Cyclowax presented a new waxing apparatus: the Performance Wax Kit. It features a coil that you wrap your chain around, with a sort of cage around it

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

The wax bath features automatic vibration, to get the wax in all nooks and crannies

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

After use you can let excess wax drip off, to reuse it later

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

As a proud Lidl-Trek sponsor, it even has wax in team colours

(Image credit: Tijs Wijntjes)

Aerobag wants to make cycling a little safer, with an airbag-bibshort