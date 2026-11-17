Alexey Lutsenko won plenty while a racer at XDS-Astana; now he's rejoining the team in a different role

Recently-retired Alexey Lutsenko is making a return to his former team, XDS-Astana, for 2027, taking on a role as head coach after calling time on his 14-year professional racing career.

The 34-year-old spent all but the final two years of his career with the Kazakhstani team and retired in October as one of the most successful Kazakhstani riders of all time.

Along the way, he took 43 pro victories, including stages of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España as well as overall triumphs at the Tour of Oman (twice), the Arctic Race of Norway, the Tour of Turkey, and Giro d'Abruzzo.

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Having spent the final two seasons of his career racing with NSN, Lutsenko is now heading back 'home' with XDS-Astana as part of the team's sports performance group.

"The Astana project has a special place in my heart. Almost my entire professional career took place here," Lutsenko said.

"This is where I achieved nearly all my major results and found a sporting family. That is why returning to the project, albeit in a new capacity, and continuing my career in sport beyond racing brings me nothing but positive emotions."

Lutsenko will work under team leader Aleksandr Vinokourov and returning General Manager Yana Seel, and will join another former pro, XDS-Astana Performance Engineer Alex Dowsett, among the sports performance group.

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The team also counts some recognisable names among their directeur sportif group, including ex-pros Dmitry Fofonov, Peter Kennaugh, Dario Cataldo, and Alexandr Vinokourov Jr.

"I know that the transition from being a rider to becoming a team coach will not be easy, and that I will need time both to gain experience and to adapt to this new role. However, I believe in myself, my abilities and my knowledge, and I am confident that with hard work everything will work out," Lutsenko said.

"I know that I have a wealth of sporting experience behind me, which I would like to share both with the project’s young riders and with my former teammates and colleagues from the peloton. I hope I can make a valuable contribution to the team as we work towards achieving our shared goals in 2027."

On the road, XDS-Astana will welcome Anthony Turgis from TotalEnergies for 2027, while a pair of climbers – Lidl-Trek's Andrea Bagioli and Kern Pharma's Urko Berrade – are other notable additions.

Notable names heading out the door include Sergio Higuita to Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Davide Ballerini to Pinarello-Q36.5, Harold Tejada and Clément Champoussin both to Netcompany Ineos.

Questions have been raised over the future of the team in recent days after L'Equipe reported that Chinese bike manufacturer XDS is set to depart as a sponsor as soon as next year, despite being on board until 2029.

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