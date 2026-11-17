Wout van Aert seeking damages in bizarre case of Belgian municipal employee who illegally accessed personal information of 30 pro cyclists
Public prosecutors request a sentence of 120 hours of community service for the man, who also reportedly accessed data of Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel and others
Wout van Aert is among several riders caught up in a data protection court case in Belgium after a municipal employee accessed the personal data of a host of riders.
The public prosecutor of the Belgian city of Mons has requested a sentence of 120 hours of community service for the defendant after he accessed the personal data of various people, including election officials and 30 bike riders, reports the Belga news agency.
A host of leading racers have been caught up in the case, with the defendant having accessed the data of Van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mathieu van der Poel, Greg Van Avermaet, and others between January and September 2023.
"Initially, it was for electoral purposes. Then it became an unhealthy curiosity. I wanted to know where the cyclists lived," the defendant admitted, according to Belga.
The investigation began after suspicious activity was discovered on the defendant's computer on the municipal system in La Louvière.
The municipality suspended his computer access before taking disciplinary action and later dismissing him.
As part of the case against the man, Van Aert and his wife, Sarah De Bie, joined as civil parties.
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The pair are seeking a symbolic €400 in damages in the case, with their lawyer emphasising "the need to protect their privacy and that of their children", according to Belga.
Any damages would then be donated to charity.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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