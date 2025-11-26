The safest road bike helmet in the world just got its price slashed early for Black Friday - Now it’s an absolute bargain

The job of a helmet, first and foremost, is to protect your head. This has been lost somewhat in recent years as everyone realised they have huge impacts on aerodynamics.

The POC Cytal isn’t necessarily very aero, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for in safety. It is, in fact, the safest road helmet that Virginia Tech – the industry’s leading independent helmet testing institution – has ever tested, receiving a 5-star rating and outperforming the majority of MTB helmets too.

At a full retail price of just shy of £300 or $350, it’s a helmet that, while safe, is likely out of budget for many of us. I’m happy to report that, while searching for deals with which to fill our Black Friday Bike Deals hub, I found the Cytal knocked down by over 50%, making it not only affordable but an absolute bargain.

With over £150 off the price this is the cheapest we've ever seen the Cytal MIPS. Considering it's one of the newest road helmets in POC's lineup this is a bit of a surprise, but a happy one for sure.

This is me wearing the Cytal in spring. I can confirm the Cytal works great at keeping a cool head when chasing a former World Champion over the cobbled climbs of Flanders. (Image credit: Will Jones)

We can all agree that the Cytal is safe by the numbers, and so probably a likely contender for our guide to the best road bike helmets, but is it actually nice to ride in? Happily, I’ve spent all summer in the non-carbon one, and can confirm it is ace! (The carbon model, strangely, is less safe and more expensive.)

POC helmets, in my experience, tend to be among the most comfortable I’ve come across, and the venting on the Cytal is wonderful for summer riding when the mercury rises. Yes, it’s hard to imagine now there’s a hard frost on everything and my fingers are numb as I type this, but it will be warm again soon. Luckily, POC has also stopped using white straps in favour of black, as the old white straps very quickly turned a kind of grey-brown with sweat and dirt; yuck!

