Tadej Pogačar’s special Tour de France tyres are now 40% off for Black Friday, making them cheaper than the GP5000

Having done the annual hunt for Black Friday bike deals for many years now, there’s one thing I always look out for but never seem to find, and that’s a decent discount on the amazing Continental GP5000 S TR tyres. They never seem to be reduced by much, primarily because they’re perennially popular, and various lab tests - our own included - show that they’re basically the fastest road tyre on the market.

The good news, though, is that I’ve managed to unearth a whopping 40% off the Continental Archetype, a tyre derived from the GP5000 and made lighter and faster just for Tadej Pogačar to race on at the Tour de France this year.

Head straight to the deal here: 40% off Continental Archetype 30mm race tyre

The best deal here is reserved for UK readers only, courtesy of Sigma Sports, but we've found a smaller discount of 20% at Amazon for our US-based readers. although Sigma Sports will ship worldwide for an extra cost. They’re only available in a 30mm width, Pogačar's chosen size, but that’s becoming the norm now anyway for road use, especially as we’ve also proved that wider tyres are faster for nearly everyone.

USA: Quick Black Friday Deals

UK: Quick Black Friday Deals

In detail: Continental Archetype Black Friday deal

Save 40% Continental Archetype 30mm: was £94.99 now £56.99 at Sigma Sports The fastest non-time trial tyre that Continental makes. Lighter and faster than the amazing GP5000 S TR. but using the same rubber compound and tread. There may be a drop in durability, but for a race-day tyre it's hard to imagine a better option.

The Archetype is 35g lighter per tyre than the equivalent GP5000, with a more supple casing to reduce the rolling resistance further still. It does however still benefit from Continental’s legendary Black Chilli rubber compound, and uses the same tread pattern on the shoulders to maintain that class-leading cornering that we’ve all grown to love here at Cyclingnews.

If you’re still dead-set on the standard GP5000 I have some good news: for once they’re also on sale with a decent discount of up to 41% off, though only in specific sizes. If you want 30mm, then you’re better off sticking with the Archetype, as long as you can handle the potentially reduced durability. Sadly, for now at least, the deal is much better in the UK than in the US, though you can still pick em up at a knock down stateside.