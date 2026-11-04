Tadej Pogačar's race-ridden Colnago and Brandon McNulty's rainbow jersey up for grabs in auction raising funds for US cyclists ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

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USA Cycling's fifth annual auction features one-of-a-kind items from many of cycling's biggest stars, and opens on Wednesday

Brandon Mcnulty (USA) signing the Santini Rainbow Jersey at World Championships 2026
A jersey signed by Brandon McNulty is among the auction items (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
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The USA Cycling Foundation's annual auction goes live on Wednesday, with Tadej Pogačar's race-ridden Colnago, signed rainbow jerseys, and and rides with pros amongst the items up for sale to raise money for American cyclists.

Now in its fifth year, the online auction – which is open to anyone around the world – raises money to support US Olympic and Paralympic cyclists, with the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 making fundraising especially important this year. In the US, Olympic athletes do not receive any government funding.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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