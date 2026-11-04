Tadej Pogačar's race-ridden Colnago and Brandon McNulty's rainbow jersey up for grabs in auction raising funds for US cyclists ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

A jersey signed by Brandon McNulty is among the auction items

The USA Cycling Foundation's annual auction goes live on Wednesday, with Tadej Pogačar's race-ridden Colnago, signed rainbow jerseys, and and rides with pros amongst the items up for sale to raise money for American cyclists.

Now in its fifth year, the online auction – which is open to anyone around the world – raises money to support US Olympic and Paralympic cyclists, with the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 making fundraising especially important this year. In the US, Olympic athletes do not receive any government funding.

The first items will go live on Wednesday, November 4 with the auction running through to Monday, November 9, and 99 items up for auction in total.

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Topping the list in terms of value and intrigue is undoubtedly Tadej Pogačar's world champion edition Colnago V5Rs which he rode to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2025. Donated by Colnago, the bike is valued at $80,000 and will go live on Friday with a starting bid of $25,000.

If previous auctions of Pogačar's bikes are anything to go by, it could sell for a huge figure, with one of his Y1Rs bikes selling for $190,500 at auction last winter.

Pogačar riding the bike in question at the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's plenty of other pro memorabilia up for grabs, including signed rainbow jerseys from Brandon McNulty and Ashlin Barry, Tejay Van Garderen's white jersey from the 2012 Tour de France, and more from Demi Vollering, Enric Mas and Kate Courtney.

Courtney has donated the bike and jersey she used on her way to winning the US National Championships earlier this year, valued at $13,900 and already open to bids.

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There are a number of money-can't-buy experiences included in the auction, such as rides with Keegan Swenson, Christopher Blevins and Alexey Vermeulen, plus several bikes, kit, helmets, and gift cards, as well as guaranteed entries to many of the biggest US gravel events, and even an entry to the Étape du Tour in 2027.

Supporters can also bid on plenty of non-cycling items, including sports and concert tickets, holidays and hotel stays, and food and drink.

Starting bids start at as little as a dollar with hopes of raising potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars for US cyclists.

"Our athletes are proof of what private support can do," said Molly Pickall, the USA Cycling Foundation's executive director.

"In Paris, American women won every one of Team USA's Olympic cycling medals. LA28 is the first Summer Games on home soil since 1996, and we want to arrive with the strongest team we've ever fielded. This auction gives every fan, anywhere in the country, a way to be part of the Foundation that supports USA Cycling."

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