'Hard things suck because they're hard' - Lachlan Morton helps Adventure For All teammate through 10-hour ride at Rebecca's Private Idaho

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Lachlan Morton hugs his Rebecca&#039;s Private Idaho teammate Christian Loafman after the pair completed the 118-mile long queen stage on September 13 as part of Adventure For all
Lachlan Morton hugs his Rebecca's Private Idaho teammate Christian Loafman after the pair completed the 118-mile long queen stage on September 13 as part of Adventure For all (Image credit: Adventure For All)
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Rebecca's Private Idaho in southern Idaho, the three-day event featuring 203 miles across 12,645 feet of elevation gain, was all about the queen stage on Sunday, September 13.

On the final day, the standalone 'Fully Loaded Baked Potato' race, with 118 miles and nearly half of the elevation gain, all ears were on event founder Rebecca Rusch for an update on the event, while all eyes were on a new teammate for former WorldTour rider and gravel pioneer Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost).

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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