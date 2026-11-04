Could Spain's hardest climb be getting even tougher? Vuelta organisers receive proposal to add gravel sector to Alto de l'Angliru

The Vuelta a España's hardest climb may just be getting even tougher in future as a gravel sector could be added to the Alto de l'Angliru.

According to a Eurosport report, a former local mayor has proposed the addition to the Vuelta race director, Javier Guillén, who is set to consider it.

José Antonio Muñiz, the former mayor of Riosa, a municipality local to the 12.4km 9.7% climb, reportedly outlined two options for adding gravel sectors to the Angliru in future.

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"The ascent of the Angliru is bordering on extreme difficulty, with large crowds of spectators. We are open to studying its feasibility as long as it increases the interest and spectacle of the stage without overloading the riders or compromising safety. We listen to all ideas, although only some can be put into practice," Guillén said at a ceremony at the climb where La Vuelta Femenina was awarded a gold badge by the 'Association of the Friends of the Angliru', led by Muñiz, this week.

Guillén had previously not been a fan of gravel sectors before the addition of a sector on the final climb of stage 6 at the men's Vuelta this year. The gravel sector was a success, as eventual champion Enric Mas chased down Tadej Pogačar, and Guillén conceded later that gravel will have a place in future editions, too.

Any possible addition of a gravel sector to the climb would come in the first 5km of the ascent, before the road reaches a false flat at Viapará.

The route would then rejoin the usual road for the final 6km and the climb's toughest section, where the gradients reach double digits, including the famous La Cueña les Cabres section, where gradients reach up to 23% in places.

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Local newspaper La Nueva España explained the options laid out by Muñiz: "One of the options to include some gravel sections in the ascent to Angliru would be to ascend from the town of Muriellos along a track of about 4km, which combines concrete and dirt, until linking up at the Llagos curve with the traditional climb from Viapará.

"The other option would involve taking the road from Ablaneo to El Cabornín and then ascending a track that would also connect at the Llagos bend, before La Cueña les Cabres.

"Both options combine gravel with concrete on the steepest slopes and would make the legendary Angliru climb even tougher, although they would shorten some of the current 12km from La Vega to the Angliru"

It remains to be seen whether Guillén accepts the proposal for future editions of the men's and women's Vuelta.

The climb, without the gravel roads, has featured 10 times in the men's race, with riders including José Maria Jiménez, Roberto Heras, Alberto Contador (twice), and Primož Roglič triumphing at the top. It made its debut at this year's La Vuelta Femenina, with Petra Stiasny climbing to a final stage win while Paula Blasi took overall victory.

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