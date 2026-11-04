Could Spain's hardest climb be getting even tougher? Vuelta organisers receive proposal to add gravel sector to Alto de l'Angliru

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'We listen to all ideas, although only some can be put into practice' says Vuelta organiser Javier Guillén

The Vuelta Femenina peloton, led by Petra Stiasny, climbs the Alto de l&#039;Angliru at the 2026 race
The Vuelta Femenina peloton climbs the Alto de l'Angliru at the 2026 race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Vuelta a España's hardest climb may just be getting even tougher in future as a gravel sector could be added to the Alto de l'Angliru.

According to a Eurosport report, a former local mayor has proposed the addition to the Vuelta race director, Javier Guillén, who is set to consider it.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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