Paris-Roubaix remains primary goal for Tadej Pogačar as he details ambitions for coming seasons

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Slovenian eyes 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles despite proximity to Tour de France making them 'not exactly in the interests of my team'

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates XRG of Slovenia during the match between Paris v Roubaix Men Elite at the Paris on April 12, 2026 in Paris France (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides Paris-Roubaix 2026 to second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

After equalling the record for overall titles at the Tour de France with five, Tadej Pogačar reconfirmed some of his ambitions for the coming two seasons, with Paris-Roubaix and the road race at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as priorities.

Speaking on RTV SLO's Tour 202 podcast after hosting his Pogi Challenge charity events at his hometown of Komenda, Pogačar outlined key goals for the coming two seasons as he nears an almost 'complete palmarès'.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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