Zwift reveals higher subscription tier with AI coach, adaptive training plans and real-world video

As indoor trainer season starts gathering momentum faster than an avatar down a virtual mountain, product updates and new launches are coming thick and fast.

MyWhoosh came with zombie chases, Tacx dropped the Nera smart trainer, and Zwift teased a few more Californian routes, but today’s announcement is one that’s sure to shake things up good and proper.

It comes in the form of Zwift Plus, a new higher-priced premium subscription tier that, certainly at first glance, appears to borrow features from a number of its competitors, no doubt closing the feature gap in a bid to capture a greater share of the market.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

The first part is the integration of adaptive training and an artificial intelligence ‘Zwift Coach’ that can help you set a goal, analyse workouts, and adapt as time passes in line with progress.

The second part is the unveiling of new real-world video-based routes, as opposed to the virtual worlds – or digital recreations thereof – which Zwift has committed to and relied upon thus far.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Adaptive training and Zwift Coach

AI is the buzzword of the year, and it’s no surprise to see Zwift, whose headquarters lie just a stone's throw from Silicon Valley, lean into the technology.

Zwift says there’s a strong correlation between consistency and fitness gains, including three main claims:

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who ride twice a week are 2.8x fitter than those who ride once every two weeks Those with a 12-week streak see an increase of up to 12% in their FTP. Riders on a training plan see their FTP grow by 4.15%, versus 1.97% for those without one.

The Zwift Coach, therefore, aims to get more of those people onto a plan and riding consistently, setting a plan that aligns with goals set from the outset, and then “adapts to life” in real time, as sessions are completed, failed, or skipped.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The integration of video is the second major upgrade exclusive to Plus subscribers, and despite some of Zwift’s competitors – and indeed its new subsidiary, Rouvy – offering footage filmed by users, Zwift will use footage obtained exclusively by an in-house team of videographers.

The feature will launch with 21 routes across the following destinations:

The French Alps: Col du Galibier, Cime de la Bonnette Mallorca: Sa Calobra, Coll de Femenia Tenerife: Teide Plateau Western Cape: Chapman's Peak, Bains Kloof Lofoten Islands: The Midnight Sun Road Southern Utah: The Hogsback, Arches NP The Scottish Highlands: Glen Etive

The routes will include digitally created finish line banners and blimps in the sky, bringing a touch of the familiar Zwift gameplay to users, but will ultimately bring more destinations to the Zwift world.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Pricing

The new subscription tier will be priced at a £9 / €10 / $10 / AU$15 upcharge over the current price, meaning a monthly subscription will be £26.99 / €29.99 / $29.99 / AU$44.99.

Annual subscriptions allow users to get 12 months for (almost) the price of 10. These are charged at £269.99 / $299.99 / €299.99 / $449.99.

The existing Zwift tier is still available, and the prices for that remain unchanged.

A full table of the monthly and annual prices for both Zwift subscription tiers, in ten different currencies, is outlined below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zwift and Zwift Plus subscription pricing Currency Zwift standard Monthly Zwift standard Annual Zwift Plus Monthly Zwift Plus Annual USD 19.99 199.99 29.99 299.99 GBP 17.99 179.99 26.99 269.99 CAD 24.99 249.99 37.99 379.99 EUR 19.99 199.99 29.99 299.99 AUD 29.99 299.99 44.99 449.99 CHF 19.99 199.99 29.99 299.99 NZD 39.99 399.99 59.99 599.99 ZAR 399.99 3999.99 599.99 5999.99 NOK 219.99 2199.99 329.99 3299.99 JPY 2400 24000 3600 36000