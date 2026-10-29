Zwift reveals higher subscription tier with AI coach, adaptive training plans and real-world video

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California-based company makes clear moves to capture more market share

Zwift Plus announcement
(Image credit: Zwift)
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As indoor trainer season starts gathering momentum faster than an avatar down a virtual mountain, product updates and new launches are coming thick and fast.

MyWhoosh came with zombie chases, Tacx dropped the Nera smart trainer, and Zwift teased a few more Californian routes, but today’s announcement is one that’s sure to shake things up good and proper.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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