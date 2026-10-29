Zwift reveals higher subscription tier with AI coach, adaptive training plans and real-world video
California-based company makes clear moves to capture more market share
As indoor trainer season starts gathering momentum faster than an avatar down a virtual mountain, product updates and new launches are coming thick and fast.
MyWhoosh came with zombie chases, Tacx dropped the Nera smart trainer, and Zwift teased a few more Californian routes, but today’s announcement is one that’s sure to shake things up good and proper.
It comes in the form of Zwift Plus, a new higher-priced premium subscription tier that, certainly at first glance, appears to borrow features from a number of its competitors, no doubt closing the feature gap in a bid to capture a greater share of the market.
The first part is the integration of adaptive training and an artificial intelligence ‘Zwift Coach’ that can help you set a goal, analyse workouts, and adapt as time passes in line with progress.
The second part is the unveiling of new real-world video-based routes, as opposed to the virtual worlds – or digital recreations thereof – which Zwift has committed to and relied upon thus far.
Adaptive training and Zwift Coach
AI is the buzzword of the year, and it’s no surprise to see Zwift, whose headquarters lie just a stone's throw from Silicon Valley, lean into the technology.
Zwift says there’s a strong correlation between consistency and fitness gains, including three main claims:
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- Those who ride twice a week are 2.8x fitter than those who ride once every two weeks
- Those with a 12-week streak see an increase of up to 12% in their FTP.
- Riders on a training plan see their FTP grow by 4.15%, versus 1.97% for those without one.
The Zwift Coach, therefore, aims to get more of those people onto a plan and riding consistently, setting a plan that aligns with goals set from the outset, and then “adapts to life” in real time, as sessions are completed, failed, or skipped.
The integration of video is the second major upgrade exclusive to Plus subscribers, and despite some of Zwift’s competitors – and indeed its new subsidiary, Rouvy – offering footage filmed by users, Zwift will use footage obtained exclusively by an in-house team of videographers.
The feature will launch with 21 routes across the following destinations:
- The French Alps: Col du Galibier, Cime de la Bonnette
- Mallorca: Sa Calobra, Coll de Femenia
- Tenerife: Teide Plateau
- Western Cape: Chapman's Peak, Bains Kloof
- Lofoten Islands: The Midnight Sun Road
- Southern Utah: The Hogsback, Arches NP
- The Scottish Highlands: Glen Etive
The routes will include digitally created finish line banners and blimps in the sky, bringing a touch of the familiar Zwift gameplay to users, but will ultimately bring more destinations to the Zwift world.
Pricing
The new subscription tier will be priced at a £9 / €10 / $10 / AU$15 upcharge over the current price, meaning a monthly subscription will be £26.99 / €29.99 / $29.99 / AU$44.99.
Annual subscriptions allow users to get 12 months for (almost) the price of 10. These are charged at £269.99 / $299.99 / €299.99 / $449.99.
The existing Zwift tier is still available, and the prices for that remain unchanged.
A full table of the monthly and annual prices for both Zwift subscription tiers, in ten different currencies, is outlined below.
|
Currency
|
Zwift standard Monthly
|
Zwift standard Annual
|
Zwift Plus Monthly
|
Zwift Plus Annual
|
USD
|
19.99
|
199.99
|
29.99
|
299.99
|
GBP
|
17.99
|
179.99
|
26.99
|
269.99
|
CAD
|
24.99
|
249.99
|
37.99
|
379.99
|
EUR
|
19.99
|
199.99
|
29.99
|
299.99
|
AUD
|
29.99
|
299.99
|
44.99
|
449.99
|
CHF
|
19.99
|
199.99
|
29.99
|
299.99
|
NZD
|
39.99
|
399.99
|
59.99
|
599.99
|
ZAR
|
399.99
|
3999.99
|
599.99
|
5999.99
|
NOK
|
219.99
|
2199.99
|
329.99
|
3299.99
|
JPY
|
2400
|
24000
|
3600
|
36000
It’s impossible to write this without noticing similarities to competitor apps and wondering whether they were consulted or even aware of Zwift’s developments. Or whether this is just business and Zwift is simply being aggressive in setting out its stall to be the market leader.
Two of the biggest players in the AI-integrated app-based cycling coaching are TrainerRoad and Xert. Both use the same term as Zwift here – ‘adaptive training’ – to describe their offering, and perhaps most notably, both set up integrations with Zwift in the winter of 2024/2025, allowing its users to complete their prescribed workout in Zwift’s virtual landscape.
On its roadmap for the upcoming winter, Zwift also mentions a feature called ‘alternative workouts’, mimicking a similarly named feature available in TrainerRoad. It also mentions a Coach Chat feature, which puts me in mind of FasCat’s ‘Coach Cat’ chat function.
I don’t know if any of those apps have patents on the respective technologies, but I’ll certainly be looking out for their responses in the wake of this announcement.
And on the video side, the comparison must be made with Rouvy, the competitor that Zwift acquired in early 2026 and has thus far committed to running as a separate entity.
Rouvy’s entire gameplay is based around real-world video with an overlaid HUD, which until now hasn’t been available at Zwift. Whether Zwift leveraged technology it received through the acquisition or not is unknown, but it’s fair to say Zwift is aware there’s a market for that type of experience.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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