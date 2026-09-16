Mads Pedersen helps fund two extra spots for U23 riders in Denmark's World Championships squad

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GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia compete in the breakaway during the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023, Men Elite Road Race a 271.1km one day race from Edinburgh to Glasgow / #UCIWT / on August 06, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen has personally provided funds that have helped to allow two young Danish riders to participate in the UCI Road World Championships next week.

Denmark originally only had enough money to field four riders in the U23 men's road race, but it has now announced it has been able to fill all six spots.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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