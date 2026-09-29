New Road World Champion Brandon McNulty is set to give his rainbow jersey its first official outing in the Giro dell'Emilia one-day race on Saturday October 3.

The 28-year-old American will then continue to race in Italy in a yet-to-be-decided number of autumn classics, culminating with a participation in Il Lombardia on October 10.

McNulty recently became the first rider from the USA to conquer the elite men's road race rainbow jersey in 33 years, soloing home to victory in Canada at the end of a break of 33 kilometres.

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His debut with the jersey will now see him taking part in the final races of the season, culminating in his first participation in Il Lombardia since 2021, when he finished 65th behind winner, trade teammate and former World Champion Tadej Pogačar.

Barring his solo participation in Il Lombardia five years ago, to date McNulty has never ridden any of the Italian Classics, although the American has twice won the Cro Race in the late season, most recently in 2025, after winning the GP de Montréal, and also in 2024.

It is not known who will race alongside McNulty for UAE Team Emirates at Il Lombardia, although he will face many of his top rivals from the World Championships, including Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM). Meanwhile at the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), seventh in the Worlds, is also reportedly due to race, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It is not yet clear which of the other Italian Classics McNulty will do next week, or if he will continue to race on after Il Lombardia.

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