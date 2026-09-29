New World Champion Brandon McNulty to debut rainbow jersey at Giro dell'Emilia

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer will then race Italian Classics including Il Lombardia

2026 elite men Road World Champion Brandon McNulty
2026 elite men Road World Champion Brandon McNulty (Image credit: SWPix)

New Road World Champion Brandon McNulty is set to give his rainbow jersey its first official outing in the Giro dell'Emilia one-day race on Saturday October 3.

The 28-year-old American will then continue to race in Italy in a yet-to-be-decided number of autumn classics, culminating with a participation in Il Lombardia on October 10.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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