Indoor cycling setup checklist - How to optimise your indoor training space

Indoor cycling is more than simply attaching a bike to a trainer. You need to create the right training environment to help you stay cool, comfortable, motivated, and focused.

It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews this week, and we will be publishing a wide and varied range of indoor-themed content to give you lots of great ideas for this winter.

You've invested in one of the best smart trainers, but what next? There are some other things to consider when getting ready to ride regularly indoors.

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Maybe you're setting up your training area for a winter of structured training and group rides, or are building the ultimate e-racing rig.

Perhaps you’ve purchased a new smart trainer with the Zwift Cog and Click pre-installed and have activated your trial membership included with your purchase;

This checklist covers the essential items and practical tips that will help you start strong, avoid common beginner mistakes, and get the most from your training from day one.

(Image credit: ERIC LALMAND / Contributor)

1. Choose your location

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Indoor cycling is a sweaty business, so you will need to think carefully about where you set up your bike and smart trainer. A gruelling interval session in the living room while the rest of the family is trying to watch television may not go down too well!

Ideally, choose a space where you can train without disturbing others and have enough room for your accessories, especially your cooling equipment.

Ventilation is equally important. A room with an open window, good airflow or air conditioning can make a significant difference to your comfort. A dedicated basement setup might seem ideal, but without adequate airflow, it can quickly become an uncomfortable place to train.

2. Invest in a fan

A fan is one of the most important accessories for indoor cycling. Without the airflow you experience when riding outdoors, you can struggle to keep cool, and it's generally a more uncomfortable experience. Having a fan is a good idea and helps prevent overheating.

Choose a fan that is optimal for your training space. There are dedicated indoor cycling fans with remote controls and adjustable settings, but a suitable household fan can also perform the necessary function.

3. Floor protection

A protective mat beneath your bike and trainer is a worthwhile investment. It helps protect your flooring from sweat, dirt, grease and other grime that can accumulate during indoor sessions. This is particularly important if you are using your outdoor bike on the trainer, and especially if the drivetrain is oily.

Replacing an inexpensive mat is much easier than dealing with a stained carpet or damaged floor, and I wouldn't even attempt a session unless you have a mat.

(Image credit: Getty Images - SimonSkafar)

4. Grab a towel

A towel is essential, and if you are doing a long session, you may need two. Even if you have the most optimal bike position and the best fan, you still will find yourself sweating quite a lot, especially during longer rides and high-intensity intervals.

Keep a towel within easy reach to wipe your face and hands, helping you maintain a comfortable grip on the handlebars. For longer sessions, having a second towel available can be useful.

5. Prepare at least one drink bottle

Staying hydrated is important, and you will lose a lot of fluid through sweating when riding indoors. You may find yourself drinking substantially more than you do on a ride outside, so ensure you have full bottles within easy reach.

For longer or harder sessions, consider whether you also need to replace electrolytes, particularly sodium, lost through sweat.

6. Clothing

Don't overdress; less is more. As we have established, you are going to get hot. Wearing your normal bib shorts and jersey may be too much. A pair of cycling shorts without the straps and a simple vest or breathable top can be a good idea.

The key is to choose breathable clothing that helps you stay comfortable as your body temperature rises; it won't take many rides to learn what works for you.

(Image credit: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / Contributor)

7. Ready your phone and chosen companion app

Many indoor cycling platforms offer companion apps that provide additional functionality and make the experience more interactive.

For example, Zwift Companion allows you to interact with other riders, join events, send messages and access additional in-game controls. Depending on the platform, a companion app may also make it easier to manage workouts, view activity information, or interact with the virtual environment.

Keep your phone charged and somewhere convenient, such as on a nearby table or handlebar mount, so you can access the features you need without interrupting your ride.

8. Be Patient

Indoor cycling is a discipline in its own right, and there is a learning curve when you first get started.

Each platform has its own strengths, features and quirks. Some focus on structured training, while others place emphasis on virtual worlds, realistic simulations or social riding.

Take advantage of the different free trials that are on offer and be patient as you learn the different nuances of each platform. Be patient and enjoy the journey as you immerse yourself in this new discipline.

9. Connect your training platform to your activity log

Make sure your rides are logged so you can keep track of training and record your progress. If you work with a cycling coach, this will also help them see your sessions and make life easier.

Depending on the platforms you use, you may be able to connect your indoor cycling account to services such as Strava, Garmin Connect, TrainingPeaks or Vekta. This can help you consolidate your activities, analyse your training and monitor your progress over time.

Check which integrations are supported by your chosen platform and make sure your accounts are connected correctly. It’s also worth checking that activities aren’t being uploaded twice if multiple devices or services are recording the same ride.

Indoor training counts just as much as outdoor riding, so make sure your efforts are captured.

10. Join a club and find your community

One of the great things about indoor cycling is that platforms such as Zwift, TrainingPeaks Virtual, MyWhoosh, and ROUVY connect you with a global community of cyclists.

Each platform offers a wide range of clubs and communities you can join, making it easy to meet like-minded riders, take part in group rides, and share your passion for cycling.

Being part of a community can also help you stay motivated, establish a routine and make indoor cycling a more social and enjoyable experience.

Ready to ride?

Getting your indoor cycling setup right can make a real difference to your comfort, motivation and enjoyment. With good ventilation, a fan, floor protection, plenty of fluids and the right apps connected, you'll be well prepared for your first session.

Take the time to explore your chosen platform, find a community that suits you and, most importantly, enjoy the ride.