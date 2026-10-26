Indoor cycling setup checklist - How to optimise your indoor training space

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A run-through of everything you need to hit the ground running with your indoor training this winter

A cyclist riding a red bike in front of a tv indoors.
(Image credit: Getty Images - ArtistGNDphotography)
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Indoor cycling is more than simply attaching a bike to a trainer. You need to create the right training environment to help you stay cool, comfortable, motivated, and focused.

It's indoor cycling week at Cyclingnews this week, and we will be publishing a wide and varied range of indoor-themed content to give you lots of great ideas for this winter.

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