Brandon McNulty's new world champion's bike is glittery, fun, and carries the torch from Tadej Pogačar's reign

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Colnago unveils custom Y1Rs for the newly-crowned world champ

Brandon McNulty bike
(Image credit: Colnago)

Ever year a paint shop somewhere gets a call for a last minute paint job. White, with some rainbow details. The Colnago paint shop should be pretty well versed now, as Brandon McNulty has made it three years in a row for the men's world champion to be aboard the historic Italian brand.

While Tadej Pogačar started out his two-year reign as world champion on a white bike, he has raced on a black version ever since the middle of last season. And now, his teammate and heir McNulty, following his daring attack on the streets of Montreal last weekend, is carrying on that torch with a black, glittery Colnago Y1Rs that has just been unveiled.

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Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

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