'I just tried not to pass my limit a lot' – Isaac del Toro comes up short after trying to pace effort to perfection at UAE Tour, but he's in the perfect position to strike

News
By published

Mexican rider came back from being off the back to finish second on the stage and end up second on GC, with 21 seconds to make up to Antonio Tiberi

JEBEL MOBRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 18: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 183km stage from Umm al Quwain to Jebel Mobrah 1229m / #UCIWT / on February 18, 2026 in Jebel Mobrah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro pursues Antonio Tiberi on Jebel Mobrah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still just 22, Isaac del Toro showed maturity in spades as he paced his effort up the brutal Jebel Mobrah climb on stage 3 of the UAE Tour, admitting after the stage that he was trying not to go over his limit as he yo-yo'd off the back of the group before eventually storming to second place.

Only Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) had the strength to hold off the Mexican's rapid chase up the final slopes of the 14.9km ascent on Wednesday, with Del Toro trying everything to reel him in but running out of road.

What looked like struggles for Del Toro started in the final 6km of the climb – the hardest part – when an attack from Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) drew out a response from Evenepoel, but with the Mexican jersey nowhere to be seen.

His time deficit does mean that he will need to attack Tiberi when the road goes uphill again in three days, but Del Toro's "smart" as he put it, pacing on today's race puts him within striking distance and showed that he is ready to defend Tadej Pogačar's title; he just needs to put it all together on Jebel Hafeet's 10.8 kilometres.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.