Isaac del Toro abandons Itzulia Basque Country after crash early on stage 3

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Leading pre-race favourite for UAE Team Emirates-XRG quits after bad fall

2026 Itzulia Basque Country: Isaac del Toro on stage 2
Isaac del Toro rides on stage 2 at 2026 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up-and-coming Mexican racer Isaac del Toro has abandoned Itzulia Basque Country early on stage 3 after a crash.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer quit Itzulia with unspecified injuries with 85 kilometres left to race on the rolling 152.8-kilometre third day of the stage race, starting and finishing in Basauri.

The winner of both the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico, as well as taking a podium finish in Strade Bianche behind all-conquering teammate Tadej Pogačar, Del Toro was widely expected to challenge for the Izulia overall.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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