How to watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia route presentation – Live streams, TV coverage

The route presentation of the 2026 Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women takes place in Rome today and you can watch it live – we'll tell you how right here in this guide.

The 2026 cycling season is just around the corner, and with the winter comes preparations for next year. The route presentations of the Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women are next in the off-season list of events.

There have already been several rumours about the men's route, with the race set to feature a 40km time trial to tempt Remco Evenepoel and plenty of high mountains and sprint opportunities. On Monday, December 1, we'll find out for sure what the routes for next years races will look like.

The route presentation of both races will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage across social media and the race website, so read on for all the details on how to watch the route presentation online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch the Giro d'Italia route presentation for FREE

You can watch the Giro d'Italia route presentation for free in many countries around the world.

Race organisers RCS will be streaming the big event live across the websites for both the men's and women's races, as well as a host of social media and streaming websites.

You can watch the presentations for free on YouTube, X, Facebook, Dailymotion, and LinkedIn.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia route presentation in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans can watch the Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women route presentations on Discovery+, which is the streaming platform of TNT Sports, costing £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia route presentation in the USA

The Giro d'Italia and Giro d'Italia Women route presentations will be aired in the USA on FloBikes.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $30 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at $150.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia route presentation in Canada

In Canada, the Giro route presentations will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.