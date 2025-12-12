Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026
Date
February 28, 2026
Start location
Ghent
Finish location
Ninove
Distance
197km
Previous edition
Previous winner
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility)
Information
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is tradtionally the first WorldTour race on European soil, taking place in 2026 on Saturday February 28.
Formerly known as Omloop Het Volk, the name stems from a newspaper which merged in 2008 with the Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has traditionally marked the opening of the Spring Classics and has been heralded by some as the end of the 'early-season' beginning of 'serious' racing in Europe. The main spring period may be a little further away, but the gentle early-season racing is out of the way and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will set the tone for the spring.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad takes place in the heart of the Flemish Ardennes, on many of the same cobbles and bergs as the Tour of Flanders five weeks down the line.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was first held in 1945, and in that time, three editions have been missed - 1960, 1986, and 2004 - largely due to the wintery conditions that often strike Belgium in February.
Together with the 1.Pro Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, held the next day, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad forms one part of what's widely known as the 'Opening Weekend'.
Jean Bogaerts was the first winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Belgians have gone on to dominate the race, with only 20 winners from outside the home nation. Three Belgians - Ernest Sterckx, Joseph Bruyère, Peter Van Petegem - hold the joint record of three victories.
In 2025, Søren Wærenskjold pulled off a surprise but well-deserved victory with a superb sprint win.
Omloop Nieuwsblad route
The route for the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad traditionally starts at 't Kuipke velodrome in Gent and uses the same run-out to the cluster of loops to hit all of the important hellingen outside of Oudenaarde.
Full details to come.
Omloop Nieuwsblad Schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
February 28, 2026
Elite Men
11:15 CET
16:00 CET
