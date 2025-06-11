Oakley Radar Plate review: A solid new addition to the popular Radar range

The Radar Plate is a good addition to the Radar range, the Oakley quality and comfort is there, but I prefer the overall styling of the Radar EV, they cost less money and provide very similar performance.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Oakley Radar Plate $234 at Oakley Check Amazon Price: $297 / £231 / €264

Weight: 28 grams

Lens options: Seven

Frame colours: Seven

Oakley released its Radar model back in the late 2000s, and it's a model that has held its own among the best cycling glasses ever since. The Radar’s user-friendly, stylish shape and no-nonsense design have been popular across a range of sports, and it’s fair to say countless cyclists have also gotten on very well with them.

The Radar has long been one of my very favourite cycling sunglasses, and when I’m not testing out a newer pair, they are always what I reach for.

Oakley launched the Radar Plate in May this year, as the latest version of the model. The arms have been slimmed down, and efforts have been made to improve the field of vision, but the Radar DNA is still present.

The Radar Plate is available in nine different versions, which, as normal, include a range of frame and lens options. Retail prices start at £181 / $234 and rise to £231 / $297 for Oakley's Polarized Prizm lens options.

Each pair comes with a case and soft bag (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and aesthetics

Open up the cardboard Oakley box, and you will find a soft drawstring bag and a zippered Oakley case with the instantly recognisable O logo on the front. It's a nice combo that should keep your new shades safe if ever you need to transport them.

As mentioned, there are numerous lenses and colour configurations available.

There are seven lenses and frame colour options, and a total of nine models. There's a clear to black iridium changing photochromic lens, as well as a Prizm slate lens for lower light conditions, through to a classic black Prizm lens.

Oakley sent me the matte black frame option with Prizm Black Polarized lens, a pair that comes in at £231.00. This is the most expensive option as the Polarized lenses cost a little more.

Since I have been testing the Oakley Polarized lenses, I will naturally be talking about that particular option in this review.

The Prizm Black Polarized lens is for bright light conditions and has a light transmission value of 11%, the same as the Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses.

Polarized lenses, in particular, are designed to reduce glare in bright environments from things like car windscreens or water. There's a little less colour enhancement compared to a Prizm lens, and colours can look a little less enhanced.

It may not be the all round best option for cycling, and it probably isn't for me in Britain, but staying true to the Radar's all rounder credentials, it should be a winner for super bright days on the bike, but also really help you out when off the bike for things like reducing road glare when driving or on walks etc.

You can see here the new lowered frame design compared to the Radar EV on the right (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Oakley Radar EV Path shades are what I normally ride in, and the bedrock of the Radar range.

Oakley has implemented a fair change here and eliminated the bridge that splits the lens just above the nosepiece on the Plates to open up the field of vision even more, which apparently was a request from its athletes. There are also no lens vents on these models, compared to the cutouts on the top of the EVs to boost airflow.

The nosepiece itself is also a little wider and larger. I think there’s more chance of it being more comfortable for more people, as the bridge on the EV Path does jut out slightly.

The whole of the frame has been slimmed down, and the arms are noticeably smaller and more angular, but it still folds, just to be clear, unlike the Oakley Velo Kato.

There’s also a small cutout on the arms that’s a smaller version of the one that can be found on the Sphaera model. The ends of the arms feel more flexible, but they also maintain their inward curve, which seems to have increased head retention a little bit; things feel a little firmer there.

Lastly, the earsocks and nosepiece are both Oakley Unobtainium, (Oakley's rubber material) and are replaceable if you need more. Earsocks, in particular, can go a little sticky and tacky over time with use.

The arms also have received some new cutouts and are generally slimmer (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Performance

I think the main talking point here is, how do the Radar Plates measure up when compared to the Radar EVs that are generally so well loved?

You're pretty much always guaranteed a good pair of sunglasses with Oakley; the basics are all done right, and the Prizm lens quality is industry-leading.

I've worn the Radar Plates on their own, but have also headed out with a pair of Radar EVs and switched between both pairs during my rides to try and see what's what.

Fit-wise, the Plates have a firmer hold than the EVs. I've got a small head and wear size small helmets, and they feel firm on my head. I have to open up the arms just a fraction to put them on, and the curved ends of the arms really seem to boost the hold, compared to the EV, which flare out slightly, and are just effortlessly comfortable for me. Perhaps this could be to boost retention for runners or in sports where there is more aggressive head movement.

I also never put glasses in the front of my helmet, so I can't tell you about the hold there (doing this is also slower, so why would you?). I just prefer to put them on the back of my neck if I take them off.

I can't say I've noticed a vast amount of difference in terms of the field of vision change with the removal of the central 'column', it certainly isn't night and day switching from one pair to another. Again, maybe it will come into play more in different sporting fields.

Image 1 of 2 Here is the middle 'bridge' of the current Radar EV (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) And here is the Plate where it has been removed to improve the field of vision (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Aesthetically, and let's be honest, style plays a big part in sunglasses choice for everyone, the Plates don't look quite as good as the Radar EVs in my opinion. A lot of this comes from the frame's new curves and the central dip around the nose. The more consistent, straighter frame shape of the EVs creates a more aggressive look, which looks better to me.

On face, the soft rubber earsocks and nose piece are very comfortable and haven't caused me any irritation.

The lenses are excellent, and the Prizm road lens is very good - my colleague Will's personal favourite. The Polarized lens I have been using is high quality and very clear, it reduces the amount of reflected light that makes it through to your eyes, but the increased anti-glare throws up a few quirks.

Car windscreens and things like computer screens have a slightly different look from behind Polarized lenses, and it takes some getting used to at first. It's like they have been fitted with dark window tint film, and it has a different sheen. Colours generally also aren't as vivid.

I was in a car park under bright Italian sunshine a few months ago that used bright white stone. It was so bright I was squinting hard and these lenses would have been perfect there, but in Britain, of late, my preference would be a Prizm lens for all but the brightest days. They are also a little too dark under dense tree cover on the gravel bike, for instance. I am, however, looking forward to testing them when driving on a long road trip to France this month; they should really help keep my eyes feeling fresh.

The Polarized lenses are best for very bright days where there is a lot of glare (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Value

The Radar EV is still my overall preference when it comes to Oakley Radar sunglasses. They are cheaper than the Plates, and I'm not sure anything performance-wise from these shades would tempt me to spend more to make the switch.

There's also competition in this price bracket from several other very capable Oakley models, which are probably more popular with cyclists. For instance, the Sutro.

I think if you're a real Radar fan and this new design aesthetic and change does it for you, it will be love. But if not, I think most riders may be able to spend a touch less for a model they may prefer.

The arms boost retention for me, so the new glasses won't move on most heads, I'm willing to bet (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

Overall performance is high, and the quality is there, but this isn't quite the right Radar model for me. I also prefer the aesthetics, in particular the frame shape of the Radar EV, which looks a bit more aggressive and just downright cooler to me.

The good thing is, there is plenty of choice across the models, find what's right for you, and you can't really go wrong with something from the big O.