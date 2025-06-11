Recommended reading

Oakley Radar Plate review: A solid new addition to the popular Radar range

How does the latest incarnation of the legendary Oakley Radar measure up?

Tom wearing a pair of black Oakley Radar Plates
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Radar Plate is a good addition to the Radar range, the Oakley quality and comfort is there, but I prefer the overall styling of the Radar EV, they cost less money and provide very similar performance.

Pros

    Smaller lenses may suit smaller faces

    Excellent Prizm lenses

    Good comfort and face retention

Cons

    Black polarized lenses can give glass a strange tint

    Don't look as good as the Radar EVs

Oakley Radar Plate

Price: $297 / £231 / €264
Weight: 28 grams
Lens options: Seven
Frame colours: Seven

Oakley released its Radar model back in the late 2000s, and it's a model that has held its own among the best cycling glasses ever since. The Radar’s user-friendly, stylish shape and no-nonsense design have been popular across a range of sports, and it’s fair to say countless cyclists have also gotten on very well with them.

A pair of Oakley Radar glasses
Here is the middle 'bridge' of the current Radar EV(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Design and aesthetics A nice overall look and design, but I think the Radar EV, looks more agressive and just a bit more cool 7/10
Field of visionVery good generally, one of the smaller lenses these days. The new alteration should improve things for more people though 8/10
Lens performance Excellent generally, this models Polarized lens is a little dark for me for all round use, I'd take the Prizm8/10
Comfort and retentionVery comfortable, and fit has been firmed up, these shades are rock solid8/10
Value for money At more than the Radar EV's and with differences being small, i'm not sure they offer brilliant value7/10
