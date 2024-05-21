Oakley’s latest Sphaera glasses leave a little to be desired ahead of the Tour de France and Olympics

Excellent optics, but poor fit, discomfort, and cheap feel let them down

By
published
Oakley Sphaera
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The usual amazing Oakley optics but in a package that doesn't match the brand's usually high standards

Pros

  • +

    Brilliantly clear, distortion free lenses

  • +

    Absolutely unshakeable retention

Cons

  • -

    Poor build quality

  • -

    Arms uncomfortable on long rides

  • -

    Some occasional fogging issues

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Oakley has a pretty exhausting product launch frequency. It seems every year we are either treated to a new model, or a limited edition (usually a more vented sub-model) in the run-up to the Tour de France. Olympic years are even bigger for the sports eyewear giant, with its products gracing not just the faces of cyclists, but rowers, runners, sprinters, jumpers, throwers… anyone, really. It’s latest model, the Sphaera, is not simply taking aim at the top spot of the list of the best cycling glasses, but it also has to be a good multisport offering too.

I’ve had a set of Sphaeras on the go for a while now, in a Tour de France edition colourway (more on that later). As a pair of cycling glasses, it certainly has its perks, but my view is that, especially at full price, there are better options for the cyclist in the range of Oakley cycling glasses, or from other brands. Still, if you are curious, read on to find out all the highs and lows. 

Image 1 of 3
Oakley Sphaera
I've done my best to make them look a bit more premium, but visually they look a little cheap by Oakley's standards.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Oakley Sphaera
The entire inside of the arms are rubberised to better grip helmet vents(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics I'm not a huge fan of the looks, and the build quality leaves a lot to be desired, I'll accept that looks are subjective though.6/10
Field of visionDecent, but the upper frame is sometimes in view and the lower lens stops too high7/10
Lens performanceThe lens itself is excellent. Clear, useable across a huge variety of light conditions, and distortion free10/10
Comfort and retentionIncredible retention, second to none, but at the expense of comfort on long rides7/10
Value for moneyFor the price these don't offer what many cheaper glasses, even from Oakley, offer5/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 70%

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael