This is the quickest way to ruin your helmet's aero performance and everybody does it, but here's a free fix

By
published

Want to go faster for free? Of course you do

A black and white photo of Tom wearing the Abus Gamechanger helmet while riding in a wind tunnel
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

When you remove your sunglasses, what do you do with them? 95% of us, including pro riders Valentin Paret-Peintre and Jan Tratnik, will slot them somewhere into the vents of our helmets, but I'm here to tell you that you shouldn't. 

I'm just as guilty for it as the next person, and I get it. You've been riding for two hours, the heat of the day is becoming stifling, and despite the best cycling glasses weighing little more than a feather or two, you're feeling claustrophobic behind their gargantuan lenses. 

Tom riding in a wind tunnel wearnig the Van Rysel helmet

With sunglasses

CdA: 0.3531

Watts at 40km/h: 290.62

Time over 40km at 250 watts: 1:03:05

Tom wearing the Van Rysel helmet with no sunglasses

Without sunglasses

CdA: 0.3542 

Watts at 40km/h: 291.52

Time over 40km at 250 watts: 1:03:09

Tom wearing the Van Rysel helmet with sunglasses in the vents

Sunglasses in vents

CdA: 0.3584

Watts at 40km/h: 294.98

Time over 40km at 250 watts: 1:03:24

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.