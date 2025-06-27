Recommended reading

Fizik Kudo Aero helmet review: Has Fizik delivered with it’s new aero road helmet?

The Kudo Aero has a lot going for it on paper, but do we need to know how fast it really is?

A man wearing a white Fizik Kudo Aero helmet
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

I really like wearing the Kudo Aero; it's highly comfortable, and the fit is great. I like the MIPS and Virginia Tech safety credentials, and the integrated light is very good. I have run into one small issue with it, and I think performance riders may want to know how quick it truly is before committing.

Pros

    Stylish design and colours

    MIPS tech

    Good Virginia tech rating

    Light design and battery is very good

    Very comfortable

Cons

    A little too warm on muggy and hot days

    Some issues with the light/reflector fit

Fizik Kudo Aero

Price: £269.99 / $319.99 / €290

Colours: White / Black / Silver

Sizes: S/M/L

Weight: 280g Size: small

Safety tech: MIPS Air Node / Light and Reflector

In April, Fizik launched its first-ever, four-model strong helmet range. Adding to its core lines of shoes, saddles and accessories. The new helmet range comprises two road helmets, which sit alongside a time trial and an MTB helmet.

A man wearing a white fizik kudo aero helmet
The light is punchy and has flashing and constant settings(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A Fizik Kudo aero helemt
Here is the area that the light clips into that ended up damaged (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
The inside of a Fizik Kudo aero helmet
My helmet has got a bit sweaty inside in the heat (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Design and aesthetics

A nice stylish design with a really well integrated light and good safety credentials, light fitment slot could be better executed

7/10

Comfort

This helmet has been very comfortable for me. I have no hair so feel uncomfortable sections more keenly sometimes. Very good.

9/10

Ventilation

There are only two small vents in the shell, far less than other helmets. For me this helmet is a little uncomfortable in the heat or on muggy days

5/10

Safety

Good safety credentials with MIPS and Virginia Tech Score. Clip on rear light is also great

9/10

Aero performance

As yet unknown, we plan to test soon and no figures from Fizik. It doesn't feel right to score this right now.

TBC

Value

At the expensive end of the spectrum, the accessories and light add value, but we could do with knowing how quick it is

7/10

Total

37/50

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

