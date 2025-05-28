Recommended reading

The Kask Elemento is one of the most expensive bike helmets we've ever tested, but also one of the safest – it's got $100 off in this Amazon cycling helmet deal

With a 5-star Virginia Tech rating for safety, the 3D printed, semi-carbon aero Elemento is my go-to helmet, and with 25% off, it's now excellent value for money

(Image credit: Cameron Prenticce)

Kask is renowned for producing some of the best cycling helmets available. The Kask Elemento is the Italian helmet manufacturer's flagship road helmet, but it's also a brilliant contender as one of the best gravel bike helmets.

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted the Elemento currently adorning the heads of the Ineos Grenadiers in the Giro d'Italia. The Elemento has also stamped its all-rounder credentials by winning world championship titles with Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in mountain biking and gravel.

Kask Elemento: $400 $300 at Amazon
Save $100 on the Kask Elemento, one of the best cycling helmets available. With a five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, the Elemento has some of the best safety features available in a cycling helmet. It's also lightweight and delivers plenty of cooling and aero performance. There are various colors available, including the classic White and Black, and available in all sizes from S-L.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

