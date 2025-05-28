The Kask Elemento is one of the most expensive bike helmets we've ever tested, but also one of the safest – it's got $100 off in this Amazon cycling helmet deal

Kask is renowned for producing some of the best cycling helmets available. The Kask Elemento is the Italian helmet manufacturer's flagship road helmet, but it's also a brilliant contender as one of the best gravel bike helmets.

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have spotted the Elemento currently adorning the heads of the Ineos Grenadiers in the Giro d'Italia. The Elemento has also stamped its all-rounder credentials by winning world championship titles with Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in mountain biking and gravel.

With big credentials comes a big price, and the Elemento is probably one of the most expensive helmets on the market. In our Kask Elemento review, it received a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, but its $400 RRP kept it from getting that elusive perfect score.

However, right now, at Amazon, you get the Kask Elemento with a whopping $100 off the RRP, meaning you're getting one of the most technically advanced and safest cycling helmets on the market at the cheapest price I've seen this year.

For me, Kask is a brand I love and trust, especially as I believe its Protone helmet saved me from a nasty head injury a few years ago. The Elemento is the updated version of the Protone, and at this price, a helmet I recommend to anyone, as my choice as one of the best cycling helmets. An ideal all-rounder for multi-discipline riders seeking outstanding performance in a single helmet option, that just works perfectly across road, gravel and cyclocross.

Kask Elemento: $400 $300 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Kask Elemento, one of the best cycling helmets available. With a five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, the Elemento has some of the best safety features available in a cycling helmet. It's also lightweight and delivers plenty of cooling and aero performance. There are various colors available, including the classic White and Black, and available in all sizes from S-L. Price watch: Backcountry $400 | Jenson USA $400

The Elemento comes loaded with what Kask says is cutting-edge technology. It's constructed using a composite technopolymer called Fluid Carbon 12, which is an advanced plastic said to be more resistant to heat and stress than standard plastics.

Kask also adds that the Fluid Carbon 12 outer shell is capable of absorbing more impact energy better than traditional materials, and can distribute that force more evenly across the helmet, meaning the size of the internal channels are increased, improving ventilation, and the overall aero capability of the Elemento.

The 3D-printed Multipod internal padding is where things get interesting, and is the Kask answer to a third-party MIPS system, developed using their own Rotational Impact WG11 Testing. Kask claims that Multipod enables the helmet to better withstand linear and rotational impacts and has earned the Elemento a five-star rating from Virginia Tech’s Helmet Lab, a first for the brand. The Multipod’s unique design also adds to the ventilation and cooling capabilities.

The Elemento is loaded with safety and cooling features, and it's one of the best-looking helmets on the market (Image credit: Cameron Prentice)

The Elemento was also the first Kask helmet to feature the Octofit+ fit and adjustment system, which is claimed to offer easy on-the-go adjustments, greater comfort, and sturdy attachment to the rider’s head. The iconic leather strap found on most Kask helmets is disappointingly gone, replaced with the “Pro” chinstrap, an ultra-lightweight strap, meaning the Elemento weighs in at just 309g in a size large. For comparison, the Specialized S-Works Evade III weighs in at 295g and costs $300.

