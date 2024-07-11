Specialized S-Works Evade III helmet review - An all-round excellent option

Fast, comfortable, lightweight and safe, what's not to like?

By
published
Specialized Evade helmet
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

An all-around excellent helmet. It has a couple of small flaws and a big price tag, but it's an easy one to recommend

Pros

  • +

    Fast in our wind tunnel test

  • +

    Five-star rating in independent safety tests

  • +

    Narrow straps

  • +

    Good ventilation

Cons

  • -

    White straps get dirty easily

  • -

    Straps cannot be height-adjusted

The Specialized S-Works Evade III is a range-topping aero road helmet, launched in 2022, used by a handful of professional teams including Soudal QuickStep and SD Worx. 

It is a unisex helmet, and unlike the Prevail III helmet which focuses on ventilation, the Evade III has its focus primarily aimed at aerodynamics. Proving its aero credentials, it recently came a close second in our huge wind tunnel helmet test, behind only the POC Procen Air. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aesthetics Looks great and the design really works10/10
ComfortNo issues whatsoever, easily forget it's being worn10/10
VentilationNot market leading, but for an aero helmet it punches well above its weight10/10
SafetyA five-star result. It's beaten by the Prevail and others, but it's very good9/10
Aero performanceOur wind tunnel test says this was the 2nd fastest helmet out of over 20 on test, only beaten by a helmet that looks more like a time trial helmet10/10
ValueThere are cheaper helmets available, of course, but this is cheaper than Kask's Elemento and POC's Procen Air, while being fast, versatile and good in all scenarios10/10
OverallRow 6 - Cell 1 98%

