Fizik launches its first-ever helmet range with four new models on offer

Fizik, a brand predominantly known for its saddles, shoes and handlebar tape, has expanded its product range into the helmet world with the announcement of a new four-strong range of high-end performance helmets.

It comprises helmets designed for road, gravel, triathlon and MTB trail riding. The new models all begin with the letter K and are the Kudo, Kudo Aero, Kassis and Kunee.

A breakdown of the helmets, specs and prices can be found below, and we are also currently testing the Kudo Aero helmet out for an in-depth review. Fizik claims the helmet designs were informed by CFD, or computational fluid dynamics, to streamline airflow and minimise wind resistance. I asked Fizik about any wattage-saving claims, and the brand told me that there are none to share, claiming helmets on individual riders' heads are a very specific thing, a refreshing take that should minimise angry responses in the comments sections.

Regardless, we hope to test at least one of the new helmets ourselves at our next CN Labs helmet wind tunnel test.

Fizik appears to have ticked several boxes that most will regard as must-haves for the best road bike helmets a modern performance helmet, which should stand the range in good stead, Three out of the four helmets feature the MIPS Air Node rotational safety system and all helmets have achieved a five-star rating in independent Virginia Tech helmet testing. They also comply with CE EN 1078:2012 or CPSC 1203 safety standards and have a size adjustment system for tilt and crown fit.

Fizik has also designed a neat light that clips neatly onto the back of three of the four helmets. It's included with the Kudo, Kudo Aero and Kassis helmets. The triathlon-specific Kunee doesn't feature the light we assume due to its shape.

The light can be replaced with a reflector if not needed and purchased separately for £29.99 / $29.99 / €29. The light is USB-C rechargeable, has a 35-lumen power output and offers up to 180 minutes of run time in flashing mode.

Kudo

Image 1 of 4 The Kudo is available in bronze (Image credit: Fizik ) In black (Image credit: Fizik ) Or in bright white, not the structural 'bridge' across the middle of the helmet (Image credit: Fizik ) The light clips on at the rear of the helmet (Image credit: Fizik )

The Kudo is a helmet designed for road, gravel and XC MTB. It will be priced at £269.99 / $289.99 / €290.

It will be available in white, black and bronze and across S - 52-56cm M - 56-59cm and L - 59-61cm sizes. The claimed weight is 270 grams, though we don't know what size this is for.

The helmet light will come included with the Kudo and clips into the back of the helmet or can be switched out for a reflector when you don't need it.

Kudo Aero

Image 1 of 3 The Kudo Aero has minimal venting, this is the silver version (Image credit: Fizik ) It also looks to be a good option for wet and cold days thanks to the lack of vents (Image credit: Fizik ) MIPS Air Node safety system inside. (Image credit: Fizik )

The Kudo Aero is the brand's aero road helmet, priced at £269.99 / $289.99 / €290,00. The outer shell is largely one piece, with some channel indents and two front vents just above the forehead. There's also a sort of rear 'fin' on the rear of the helmet. It's available in exactly the same size range as the regular Kudo above.

It's also available in three colours: the silver (with neon) version, black, and white which is the version we have for testing. We don't have any aero claims for it currently, but will aim to test it in the future to see if it makes the cut in our best aero helmets guide.

The Kudo Aero also ships with the Fizik clip-on light and reflector as well as a soft helmet bag, like the other helmets. Fizik claims it is perfect for riders 'seeking additional watt savings in road races and beyond.'

Kunée

Image 1 of 4 The Kunee is a triathlon lid and has a magnetic visor (Image credit: Fizik ) Mirrored and clear lenses are included (Image credit: Fizik ) It only comes in one colour (Image credit: Fizik ) No intergated light is included here, probably because it wouldn't fit (Image credit: Fizik )

The Kunee is the brand's triathlon-specific helmet and has a retail price of £359.99 / $379.99 / €380. Fizik claims it has been developed using extensive wind tunnel testing and CFD modelling. 'Strategically corrugated side panels' are said to minimise drag whilst optimising airflow.

It's available in white only and in two staggered sizes of S/M, which size-wise is a 54-58cm head circumference and a M/L which is a 58-61cm.

The inner padding is removable for washing, and a helmet case is included to protect it from knocks. The claimed weight is 350 grams without a visor, we aren't sure what size this is for.

Kassis

Image 1 of 4 Three colour options are available for the Kassis (Image credit: Fizik ) The Kassis has an adjustable front peak (Image credit: Fizik ) The clip on light also ships with this model (Image credit: Fizik ) You will be seen at night. The light also has a nice magnetic charger cover (Image credit: Fizik )

The Kassis is an MTB-specific helmet with an adjustable peak that has a retail price of £189.99 / $199.99 / €200.

It's available in the same S/M/L size range as the Kudo and Kudo Aero. There's a choice of three colours again: white, dark navy and mud-sand.

The Kassis, like its range siblings, has ripstop-covered helmet straps, which should boost durability. Fizik has a wide MTB and gravel shoe range, so an off-road helmet makes sense in the context of the new lineup.