Pais Vasco: Alaphilippe wins opening stage

Quick-Step rider escapes with Roglic on final climb

Image 1 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 53

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

James Knox (Quick-Step Floors)

James Knox (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Michal Kwiatkowski (AG2R La Mondiale)

Michal Kwiatkowski (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Pavel Sivakov (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pavel Sivakov (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

The Katusha-Alpecin team assemble for sign on

The Katusha-Alpecin team assemble for sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic attack through the Basque fans

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic attack through the Basque fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Jack Haig attacks as Ian Boswell sets the pace

Jack Haig attacks as Ian Boswell sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks the climb

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) attacks the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 53

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 53

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali at Pais Vasco a day after racing Tour of Flanders

Vincenzo Nibali at Pais Vasco a day after racing Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 53

British champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

British champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

Brendan Canty (EF Education-Drapac)

Brendan Canty (EF Education-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

Mikel Landa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

Jon Irisarri Rincon and Alex Aranburu Deba of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Jon Irisarri Rincon and Alex Aranburu Deba of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

Michael Storer (Sunweb)

Michael Storer (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 53

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 53

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 53

The Astana duo of Zhandos Bizhigitov and Sergei Chernetski

The Astana duo of Zhandos Bizhigitov and Sergei Chernetski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 53

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 53

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 53

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 53

Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida)

Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) started Pais Vasco well despite racing Tour of Flanders the previous day

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) started Pais Vasco well despite racing Tour of Flanders the previous day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 53

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 53

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe leads the points classification too

Julian Alaphilippe leads the points classification too
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 53

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural)

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 53

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data)

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic charge to the line

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic charge to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins the stage

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 53

Pello Bilbao (Astana) leads the chase group to the line

Pello Bilbao (Astana) leads the chase group to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic

Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 53

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 53

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) leads the breakaway

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 53

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 53

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 53

Thomas de Gendt leads the breakaway

Thomas de Gendt leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 53

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 53

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 53

Movistar lead the chase

Movistar lead the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 53

Movistar leads the peloton

Movistar leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 53

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 53

Jhonatan Narvaez crashed on the stage

Jhonatan Narvaez crashed on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 53

Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Burgos BH) in the breakaway

Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Burgos BH) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 53

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco

Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors extended their winning streak into Spain, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe taking out the opening stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Zarautz over Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo).

The pair escaped on the steep final climb with 9km to go with Movistar's Nairo Quintana, but left the Colombian behind on the upper slopes before forging out a 23-second lead on the sinuous, hair-raising descent that followed.

Roglic led into the final 200 metres, giving Alaphilippe the jump. While the Slovenian mounted a spirited return, his bike-throw fell half a wheel shy and Alaphilippe claimed the stage and first leader's jersey.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) led the chasing group to the line for third.

With the time bonus, Alaphilippe leads Roglic by four seconds, with Bilbao at 29 and the rest of the chase group at 33 seconds.

"I am very happy, especially as I got sick after Milan-San Remo and had to rest before returning to training," Alaphilippe said. "I was very motivated after this small setback, so I worked hard to be back at my best. The plan was to take a stage here and even though we did a recon of the final climb yesterday and on paper it suited me, I didn’t know how my legs would react following that break.

"I was focused, smart and strong, I worked well together with Roglic, who too was very strong, and in the end I bided my time before powering to this nice win. A big thanks to my team for protecting me today and to the amazing crowds, who cheered for us before the start and at the finish."

How it unfolded

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco kicked off on Monday with some tired legs on the start line as riders like Vincenzo Nibali arrived to Zarautz after competing in the previous day's Tour of Flanders.

It was no easy start to the six-day race with five categorised climbs during the 162.1km stage. The climbing started with Jaizkibel (8.8km/5.2%), a category 2 ascent at 57km.

A succession of category 3 ascents followed with Maddiola (8.4km/4.2%) at the 84km mark, Garate Gaina (3.5km/6.2%) at the 104km mark, and Aia (9.5km/3.4%) at 139km.

The stage finished with a category 2 climb over Elkano Gaina (2.4km/9%), and from the top it was seven kilometres to the finish line in Zarautz.

A breakaway of four riders cleared the field early on and gained 1:35. Those riders were Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data), Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Burgos BH), Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias).

Their gap never reached beyond the two-minute mark, and finally on the category 3 Aia with 26km to go, they were swept up by the peloton.

Team Sky and Movistar drove the pace on the descent, hurtling down the twisty descent toward the final climb.

It was a flat-out lead-out into the base of the steep final climb, with Team Sky, Movistar and Bora-Hansgrohe battling to position their climbers at the head of the field.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) pushed the first split, joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), opening on a solid gap on the peloton mid-way into the Elkano Gaina.

Quiintana surprisingly failed to hold onto the wheel of Alaphilippe as Roglic pushed the pace with 1km to go to the top.

Cheered on by the throngs of Basque fans at the summit, Alaphilippe and Roglic hammered over the crest and onto the fast descent with a 22 second gap on the chasers as Quintana was caught by them.

With Enric Mas disrupting the attempt to close the gap, the duo out front held onto 23 seconds at the line, with Alaphilippe scoring the top time bonus and race lead.

The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue on Tuesday with stage 2's 152.7km race from Zarautz to Bermeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:17:46
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:51
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
24Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:35
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:46
38Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
41Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
42Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
45Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
46Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
48Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:24
51Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
52Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
54Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
55Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
61Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
62Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:54
63Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
64José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
65Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
68Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:52
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:15
75Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
76Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
79Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:42
80James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:06:31
81Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:00
83Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:07
84Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
86Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
87Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
88Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
96Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
97Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
98Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
100Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
108Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
109Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
113Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
114Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
115Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
116Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:58
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:14
121Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
122Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
125Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
126Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
127Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
131Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
135Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
136Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:24
138Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:10
139Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:37
140Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
141Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:44
143Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
144Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:53
146Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
147Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
148Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
150Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
152Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:44
153Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Burgos BH0:16:49
DNSMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors14
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Bonus sprint - Orio, km. 91.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Bonus sprint - Zumaia, km. 114.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Jaizkibel, km. 57.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
4Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Maddiola, km. 84.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Garate gaina, km. 104.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Aiako gaina, km. 139.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3pts
2Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Elkano gaina, km. 155.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:54:32
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:12
4Movistar Team0:01:18
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:26
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:33
7Euskadi Basque Country0:02:52
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
9Astana Pro Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
11Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
12Katusha-Alpecin0:03:56
13UAE Team Emirates0:04:19
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:20
15Burgos-BH0:05:20
16Lotto Soudal0:07:28
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:55
18BMC Racing Team0:08:10
19Dimension Data0:08:51
20Team Sky0:09:07
21Groupama-FDJ0:10:10
22Team Sunweb0:13:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:17:36
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:04
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:01
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
17Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
24Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:45
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:56
38Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
41Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:04
42Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
45Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
46Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
48Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:34
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
52Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:56
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
55Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
56Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
60Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
61Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
62Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:04
63Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
64José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
65Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
68Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
70Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:25
75Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
76Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
79Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:52
80James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:06:41
81Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:10
83Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:17
84Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
86Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
87Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
88Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
95Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
96Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
97Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
98Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
100Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
108Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
109Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
113Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
114Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
115Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
116Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:08
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:21
121Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:24
122Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
125Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
126Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
127Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
131Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
135Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
136Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:34
138Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:14
139Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:47
140Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
141Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:54
143Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
144Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:03
146Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
147Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
148Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
150Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
152Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:54
153Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Burgos BH0:16:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors14
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
17Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors6
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data5
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
11Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
5Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:54:32
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:12
4Movistar Team0:01:18
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:26
6Trek-Segafredo0:01:33
7Euskadi Basque Country0:02:52
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
9Astana Pro Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
11Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
12Katusha-Alpecin0:03:56
13UAE Team Emirates0:04:19
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:20
15Burgos-BH0:05:20
16Lotto Soudal0:07:28
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:55
18BMC Racing Team0:08:10
19Dimension Data0:08:51
20Team Sky0:09:07
21Groupama-FDJ0:10:10
22Team Sunweb0:13:41

