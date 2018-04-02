Image 1 of 53 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 53 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 James Knox (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Michal Kwiatkowski (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Pavel Sivakov (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 The Katusha-Alpecin team assemble for sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Julian Alaphilippe and Primoz Roglic attack through the Basque fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of Quick-Step Floors extended their winning streak into Spain, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe taking out the opening stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in Zarautz over Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo).

The pair escaped on the steep final climb with 9km to go with Movistar's Nairo Quintana, but left the Colombian behind on the upper slopes before forging out a 23-second lead on the sinuous, hair-raising descent that followed.

Roglic led into the final 200 metres, giving Alaphilippe the jump. While the Slovenian mounted a spirited return, his bike-throw fell half a wheel shy and Alaphilippe claimed the stage and first leader's jersey.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) led the chasing group to the line for third.

With the time bonus, Alaphilippe leads Roglic by four seconds, with Bilbao at 29 and the rest of the chase group at 33 seconds.

"I am very happy, especially as I got sick after Milan-San Remo and had to rest before returning to training," Alaphilippe said. "I was very motivated after this small setback, so I worked hard to be back at my best. The plan was to take a stage here and even though we did a recon of the final climb yesterday and on paper it suited me, I didn’t know how my legs would react following that break.

"I was focused, smart and strong, I worked well together with Roglic, who too was very strong, and in the end I bided my time before powering to this nice win. A big thanks to my team for protecting me today and to the amazing crowds, who cheered for us before the start and at the finish."

How it unfolded

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco kicked off on Monday with some tired legs on the start line as riders like Vincenzo Nibali arrived to Zarautz after competing in the previous day's Tour of Flanders.

It was no easy start to the six-day race with five categorised climbs during the 162.1km stage. The climbing started with Jaizkibel (8.8km/5.2%), a category 2 ascent at 57km.

A succession of category 3 ascents followed with Maddiola (8.4km/4.2%) at the 84km mark, Garate Gaina (3.5km/6.2%) at the 104km mark, and Aia (9.5km/3.4%) at 139km.

The stage finished with a category 2 climb over Elkano Gaina (2.4km/9%), and from the top it was seven kilometres to the finish line in Zarautz.

A breakaway of four riders cleared the field early on and gained 1:35. Those riders were Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data), Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Burgos BH), Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias).

Their gap never reached beyond the two-minute mark, and finally on the category 3 Aia with 26km to go, they were swept up by the peloton.

Team Sky and Movistar drove the pace on the descent, hurtling down the twisty descent toward the final climb.

It was a flat-out lead-out into the base of the steep final climb, with Team Sky, Movistar and Bora-Hansgrohe battling to position their climbers at the head of the field.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) pushed the first split, joined by Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), opening on a solid gap on the peloton mid-way into the Elkano Gaina.

Quiintana surprisingly failed to hold onto the wheel of Alaphilippe as Roglic pushed the pace with 1km to go to the top.

Cheered on by the throngs of Basque fans at the summit, Alaphilippe and Roglic hammered over the crest and onto the fast descent with a 22 second gap on the chasers as Quintana was caught by them.

With Enric Mas disrupting the attempt to close the gap, the duo out front held onto 23 seconds at the line, with Alaphilippe scoring the top time bonus and race lead.

The Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco will continue on Tuesday with stage 2's 152.7km race from Zarautz to Bermeo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:17:46 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:51 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:46 38 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 42 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 48 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:24 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 52 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 61 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:56 62 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:54 63 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 68 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:52 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:15 75 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:42 80 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:31 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:00 83 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:07 84 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 86 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 87 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 96 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 97 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 98 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 100 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 108 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 109 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 113 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 115 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 116 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:58 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14 121 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 125 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 126 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 127 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:24 138 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:10 139 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:37 140 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 141 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:44 143 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 144 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 146 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 147 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 150 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:44 153 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Burgos BH 0:16:49 DNS Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Bonus sprint - Orio, km. 91.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Bonus sprint - Zumaia, km. 114.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Jaizkibel, km. 57.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 4 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Maddiola, km. 84.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Garate gaina, km. 104.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Aiako gaina, km. 139.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Elkano gaina, km. 155.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:54:32 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 3 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:12 4 Movistar Team 0:01:18 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:33 7 Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:52 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:25 12 Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:56 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:19 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:20 15 Burgos-BH 0:05:20 16 Lotto Soudal 0:07:28 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:55 18 BMC Racing Team 0:08:10 19 Dimension Data 0:08:51 20 Team Sky 0:09:07 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:10:10 22 Team Sunweb 0:13:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4:17:36 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:04 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:33 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:01 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:56 38 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:04 42 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 46 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 48 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:34 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 52 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:56 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 56 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 60 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 61 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 62 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:04 63 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 68 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 70 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:25 75 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:52 80 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:41 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:10 83 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:17 84 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 86 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 87 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 95 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 96 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 97 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 98 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 100 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 108 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 109 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 113 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 115 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 116 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:08 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:21 121 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:24 122 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 125 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 126 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 127 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:34 138 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:14 139 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:47 140 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 141 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:54 143 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 144 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:03 146 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 147 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 150 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:54 153 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Burgos BH 0:16:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 17 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 6 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 5 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 11 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1