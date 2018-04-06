Image 1 of 54 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Enric Mas and Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors cross the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) leads the group over the line for seventh place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) now leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Mountains leader Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Primoz Roglic Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) tightened his grip on the overall race lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, finishing second on the hilly stage to Eibar. His closest rival Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) cracked on the final climb of the day as Movistar blew the race apart and faded from the podium positions.

Omar Fraile (Astana) won the stage, dominating the sprint after the strongest of the overall contenders and a small group of quality riders from the breakaway came together on the category 1 Azurki Gaina climb and descent inside 20km to go.

Fraile made sure to position himself at the back of the rotation as Roglic, Mikel Landa and Ion Izagirre's Bahrain-Merida teammate Mark Padun worked to improve their respective overall positions.

Izagirre received a nice lead-out from his Ukranian teammate, but timed it wrong, giving Fraile the jump on the finishing stretch. Roglic smartly took the bonus seconds for second, padding his lead as his biggest rivals were also distanced.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), third before the stage, finished in the first chase group timed at 1:27 and dropped down to fifth. Alaphilippe finishing a disappointed 2:14 behind, dropping from second to fourth overall, now 2:55 down on Roglic.

Izagirre and Landa's efforts moved them up to second and third overall, respectively, after finishing in the same time Roglic. Izagirre is at 2:13 with Landa at 2:17.

They will now try to take on Roglic on Saturday's final mountain stage with the steep uphill finish to Arrate set to decide the final overall winner.

How it happened

The 163km stage was anticipated to be a warm-up for Saturday's final showdown, with LottoNL-Jumbo expected to let a break steal the glory of the day. How wrong we were.

The only riders absent after the time trial were Michael Storer (Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who headed home to treat a nasty saddle sore. Everyone else enjoyed another aggressive day of racing in the Basque sunshine.

A headwind on the high plateau made it difficult for attacks to get away but a 13-rider move was given its freedom after 35km. They quickly opened a 5:00 gap with little sign of nervousness in the peloton behind.

José Rojas (Movistar), Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Astana), José Herrada, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Cofidis,) Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Michael Albasini, Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alex Howes (EF-Drapac), Jonathan Castroviejo (Sky), Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and Matteo Bono (UAE-Emirates) were the adventurers of the day.

Teklehaimanot was the first to be dropped as Movistar set the tempo behind, clearly with a plan of action for later.

The second half of the stage included three steep climbs and was ideal terrain for attacks. The first, the Elosua Giana, was 8.1km in length and saw Movistar turn up the pace, especially near the summit and over the top. The pace was also high in the breakaway with Rojas, Fraile, Latour, Padun, Verona and Castroviejo going clear. The leaders came back together on the descent and so did the peloton, with Roglic happy to see two LottoNL-Jumbo teammates get back on after momentarily being isolated.

There was a pause in the racing on the valley road but the Endoia Gaina - Azurki Gaina climbs came in the final 35km of racing, a tough double whammy, with a total of 12.5km of ascending.

Early on slopes of the Endoia Gaina climb, the Movistar team put its card on the table with Landa going on the attack. He was on a mission and after several accelerations, Julian Alaphilippe was dropped. Roglic, Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and David De la Cruz (Team Sky) joined him and they pushed clear. Alaphilippe was suffering and deep in the red, with only Enric Mas to help him.

Uran and De la Cruz cracked, slipping back to the chasers and Quintana was not there but Landa pushed on, keen to earn as much time as possible and perhaps crack Roglic.

Verona – who earlier had exchanged heated words with Fraile - attacked on the Azurki Gaina. He got a gap but was soon caught as the attackers and the remains of the breakaway formed for the descent. The gap to the chasers was close to a minute, with Alaphilippe even further back.

Up front were Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Jon Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Omar Fraile (Astana), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida).

Despite some attacks they stayed together with Fraile strongest and leading out the sprint to win by a couple of bike lengths. He was the winner of the day but Roglic now seems in total charge, with only Saturday's 122km stage and its eight nasty climbs standing between him and overall victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3:53:49 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:04 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:06 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 5 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:01 19 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:25 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 24 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 33 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 36 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 42 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 43 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:42 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 49 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:14 51 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 52 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 58 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:35 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 63 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:10:36 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:31 68 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:15 71 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 73 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 74 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 75 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 82 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 93 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 94 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 95 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 96 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 97 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 102 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 104 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 105 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 108 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 110 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 113 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 116 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 117 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 118 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:53 120 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 126 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 127 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 131 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 132 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 134 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 135 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 136 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 138 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:57 139 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 142 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 143 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 144 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:05 145 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:15

Sprint 1 - Bergara Zubieta, km 96.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 Loiola, km 118.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 4 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Elosua, km 105 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Endoia, km 135.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Azurki, km 144.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3:54:14 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:12 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:00 5 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:33 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 8 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 10 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:17 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:10 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:50 14 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 21 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 22 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:28 25 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 31 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:32 32 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:50

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 17:12:53 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:55 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 7 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:41 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:49 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:57 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:02 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:35 13 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:25 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:30 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:45 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:01 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:24 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:05 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:14 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:16 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:21 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:24 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:31 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:05 26 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:09 27 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:36 28 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:55 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:10 30 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:55 31 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:44 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:58 33 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:11:02 34 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:35 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:42 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:43 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:30 38 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:58 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:10 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:37 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:39 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 0:13:56 43 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:38 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:48 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:25 46 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:27 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:11 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:55 49 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:05 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:15 51 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 52 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:43 53 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:52 54 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:17 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:28 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:33 57 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:53 58 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:27 59 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:41 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:21 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:39 62 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:54 63 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:44 64 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:51 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:08 66 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:35 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:24:46 68 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:51 69 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:25:16 70 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:11 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:26:28 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:14 73 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:16 74 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:25 75 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:04 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:31 77 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:29:23 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:41 79 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:08 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:11 81 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:39 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:45 83 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:53 84 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:32:02 85 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:32:13 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:36 87 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:49 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:14 89 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:15 90 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:33:28 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:35 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:46 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:57 94 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:34:45 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:58 96 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:00 97 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:03 98 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 99 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:14 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:35:26 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:35:28 102 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:33 103 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:02 104 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:42 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:59 106 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:05 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:43 108 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:38:10 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:28 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:37 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:09 112 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:28 113 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:37 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:41 115 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:41:06 116 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:42 117 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:59 118 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:01 119 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 0:43:05 120 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:43:26 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:43:55 122 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:20 123 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:27 124 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:44:40 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:50 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:22 127 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:45:42 128 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:59 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:46:05 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:12 131 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:46:14 132 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:46:47 133 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:08 134 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:16 135 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:56 136 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:20 137 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:30 138 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:39 139 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:53:59 140 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:44 141 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:09 142 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:24 143 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:59:42 144 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:59:51 145 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 68 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 28 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 26 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 22 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 21 12 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 20 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 20 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 18 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 19 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 16 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 14 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 14 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 24 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 26 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 27 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 29 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 9 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 33 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 8 34 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 35 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 36 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 38 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 39 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 5 40 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3 43 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 44 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 45 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 46 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3 47 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 48 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 49 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 50 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 52 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1 53 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 32 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 24 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 7 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 5 12 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 5 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 5 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 16 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 4 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 21 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 3 22 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1 23 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 24 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 1 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1