Fraile takes out intense País Vasco stage to Eibar

Roglic extends race lead

Image 1 of 54

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Enric Mas and Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors cross the line together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) leads the group over the line for seventh place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) now leads the young rider classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Mountains leader Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Omar Fraile (Astana) on the podium as stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Race leader Primoz Roglic walks to sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Drapac) takes a drink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Spanish champion Jesus Herrada Lopez (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Ben King (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Steff Cras (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Michael Woods (EF Education-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

A smiling Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Another second place for Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Mikel Landa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) was the last rider left from the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) extended his lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Omar Fraile (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac),

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Jai Hindley (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe in the green jersey suffered on stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Floris de Tier (LottoNl-Jumbo) sets the tempo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) was attentive to the attacks of Movistar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

LottoNL-Jumbo try to control the gap to the leaders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Race leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Mikel Landa (Movistar) leads the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) tightened his grip on the overall race lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, finishing second on the hilly stage to Eibar. His closest rival Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) cracked on the final climb of the day as Movistar blew the race apart and faded from the podium positions.

Omar Fraile (Astana) won the stage, dominating the sprint after the strongest of the overall contenders and a small group of quality riders from the breakaway came together on the category 1 Azurki Gaina climb and descent inside 20km to go.

Fraile made sure to position himself at the back of the rotation as Roglic, Mikel Landa and Ion Izagirre's Bahrain-Merida teammate Mark Padun worked to improve their respective overall positions.

Izagirre received a nice lead-out from his Ukranian teammate, but timed it wrong, giving Fraile the jump on the finishing stretch. Roglic smartly took the bonus seconds for second, padding his lead as his biggest rivals were also distanced.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), third before the stage, finished in the first chase group timed at 1:27 and dropped down to fifth. Alaphilippe finishing a disappointed 2:14 behind, dropping from second to fourth overall, now 2:55 down on Roglic.

Izagirre and Landa's efforts moved them up to second and third overall, respectively, after finishing in the same time Roglic. Izagirre is at 2:13 with Landa at 2:17.

They will now try to take on Roglic on Saturday's final mountain stage with the steep uphill finish to Arrate set to decide the final overall winner.

How it happened

The 163km stage was anticipated to be a warm-up for Saturday's final showdown, with LottoNL-Jumbo expected to let a break steal the glory of the day. How wrong we were.

The only riders absent after the time trial were Michael Storer (Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who headed home to treat a nasty saddle sore. Everyone else enjoyed another aggressive day of racing in the Basque sunshine.

A headwind on the high plateau made it difficult for attacks to get away but a 13-rider move was given its freedom after 35km. They quickly opened a 5:00 gap with little sign of nervousness in the peloton behind.

José Rojas (Movistar), Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Omar Fraile (Astana), José Herrada, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Cofidis,) Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Michael Albasini, Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alex Howes (EF-Drapac), Jonathan Castroviejo (Sky), Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and Matteo Bono (UAE-Emirates) were the adventurers of the day.

Teklehaimanot was the first to be dropped as Movistar set the tempo behind, clearly with a plan of action for later.

The second half of the stage included three steep climbs and was ideal terrain for attacks. The first, the Elosua Giana, was 8.1km in length and saw Movistar turn up the pace, especially near the summit and over the top. The pace was also high in the breakaway with Rojas, Fraile, Latour, Padun, Verona and Castroviejo going clear. The leaders came back together on the descent and so did the peloton, with Roglic happy to see two LottoNL-Jumbo teammates get back on after momentarily being isolated.

There was a pause in the racing on the valley road but the Endoia Gaina - Azurki Gaina climbs came in the final 35km of racing, a tough double whammy, with a total of 12.5km of ascending.

Early on slopes of the Endoia Gaina climb, the Movistar team put its card on the table with Landa going on the attack. He was on a mission and after several accelerations, Julian Alaphilippe was dropped. Roglic, Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and David De la Cruz (Team Sky) joined him and they pushed clear. Alaphilippe was suffering and deep in the red, with only Enric Mas to help him.

Uran and De la Cruz cracked, slipping back to the chasers and Quintana was not there but Landa pushed on, keen to earn as much time as possible and perhaps crack Roglic.

Verona – who earlier had exchanged heated words with Fraile - attacked on the Azurki Gaina. He got a gap but was soon caught as the attackers and the remains of the breakaway formed for the descent. The gap to the chasers was close to a minute, with Alaphilippe even further back.

Up front were Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Jon Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Omar Fraile (Astana), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida).

Despite some attacks they stayed together with Fraile strongest and leading out the sprint to win by a couple of bike lengths. He was the winner of the day but Roglic now seems in total charge, with only Saturday's 122km stage and its eight nasty climbs standing between him and overall victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team3:53:49
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:04
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
5Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:02:01
19Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:25
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
24Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
32Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
33Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
36Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
41Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
42Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
43Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:42
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
47Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
49Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
50Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:14
51Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
52Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
54Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:35
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
63Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:10:36
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:31
68Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:15
71Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
73Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
74Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
75Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
76Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
77Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
78Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
80Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
81Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
82Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
86Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
87Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
88Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
93Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
94Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
95Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
96Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
97Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
99Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
102Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
103Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
104Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
105Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
108Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
110Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
113Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
114Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
116Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
117Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
118Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
119Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:53
120Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
123Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
124Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
126Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
127Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
131Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
132Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
133Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
134Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
135Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
136Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
138Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:57
139Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
140Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
142Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
143Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
144Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:05
145Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:15

Sprint 1 - Bergara Zubieta, km 96.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 2 Loiola, km 118.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida9
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky4
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Elosua, km 105
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Endoia, km 135.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Azurki, km 144.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida8
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo2
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida3:54:14
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:07
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:12
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:00
5Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH
8Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
10Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:17
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:09:10
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:18:50
14Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
20Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
21James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
22Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:28
25Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
27Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
31Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:32
32Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:50

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo17:12:53
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:02:55
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:06
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
7Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:41
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:03:49
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:57
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:02
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:04:35
13Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:25
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:30
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:45
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:24
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:05
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:14
20Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:16
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:21
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:24
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:31
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:05
26Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:09
27Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:36
28Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:08:55
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:10
30Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:55
31Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:44
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:58
33Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:11:02
34Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:11:35
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:11:42
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:43
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:30
38Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:58
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:10
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:37
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:13:39
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH0:13:56
43Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:38
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:48
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:16:25
46Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:27
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:11
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:55
49José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:05
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:18:15
51Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
52Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:43
53Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:52
54Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:17
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:28
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:33
57Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:20:53
58Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:27
59Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:41
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:21
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:39
62Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:54
63Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:44
64Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:51
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:08
66Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:35
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:24:46
68Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:51
69Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:25:16
70Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:11
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:26:28
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:14
73Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:16
74Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:27:25
75Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:04
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:31
77Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29:23
78Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:41
79Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:08
80Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:31:11
81Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:39
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:45
83Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:53
84Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:32:02
85Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:32:13
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:36
87Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:32:49
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:14
89Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:15
90Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:33:28
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:35
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:46
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:57
94Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:34:45
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:58
96Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:35:00
97Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:03
98Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
99Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:35:14
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:35:26
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:35:28
102Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:35:33
103Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:02
104Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:42
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:59
106Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:05
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:43
108Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:38:10
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:38:28
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:37
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:09
112Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:28
113Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:37
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:41
115Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:41:06
116Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:42
117Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:59
118Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:43:01
119Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH0:43:05
120Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:43:26
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:43:55
122Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:20
123James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:44:27
124Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:40
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:50
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:22
127Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:45:42
128Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:59
129Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:46:05
130Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:12
131Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:46:14
132Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:46:47
133Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:08
134Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:47:16
135Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:56
136Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:20
137Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:30
138Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:51:39
139Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:53:59
140Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:44
141Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:59:09
142Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:24
143Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:59:42
144Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:59:51
145Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo85pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors68
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team40
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida28
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky28
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team26
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe26
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe25
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida22
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors21
12Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates20
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team20
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe18
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky16
18Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
19Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
21Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott14
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky14
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
24Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias12
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
26Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias11
27Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb11
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
29Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida9
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
33Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH8
34Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
35Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias6
36Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
38Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
39Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH5
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3
43Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
44Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
46Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3
47Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
48José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
49Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
50Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
52Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1
53Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida32pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott24
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky7
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data5
12Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo5
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott5
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
16Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH4
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
21Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data3
22Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1
23Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
24Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky1
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky13:40:25
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:05:41
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:12:23
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:36:30
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3:37:03
6Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:41:04
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:42:23
8Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH3:46:24
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data3:48:06
10Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:48:55
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida3:50:43
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:52:20
13Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:55:22
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:56:12
15Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3:56:58
16Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo3:58:39
17Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:59:44
18Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates3:59:53
19Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:00:32
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:03:36
21Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:04:07
22Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates4:05:17
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky4:07:28
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4:07:31
25Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:09:10
27Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:15:10
28Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:15:29
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:16:48
30James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors4:16:55
31Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:18:27
32Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo4:23:48
33Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:23:58
34Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo4:24:07
35Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:30:12
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:31:37
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4:32:10

